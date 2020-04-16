'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic granted extension in wrongful imprisonment suit: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage has been granted an extension in his wrongful imprisonment lawsuit after claiming he wasn’t equipped with the necessary tools to appeal his conviction, according to a new report.

Per TMZ, Joe Exotic, who the world has come to know the “Tiger King” star, wrote a letter to the judge presiding over his case on Wednesday asking for an extension in order to reply to the government’s documents in the civil case, given the fact that Exotic has been holed up in isolated quarantine in a federal prison medical center in Texas due to COVID-19 concerns.

The gossip site reported Thursday that Exotic is seeking $89 million in his wrongful imprisonment complaint and requested access to a computer and the prison law library to prepare his response since he currently can’t phone anyone or send emails.

“Sorry for the handwritten letter,” Exotic wrote in the letter. “However I am being isolated at the Federal Medical Center [in] Fort Worth and have NO access to a computer, phone, email or libary [sic] to respond to the government’s last request. I am asking for at least [a] 30-day extension to the deadline of April 28th, 2020 in hopes I am allowed access to use things in order to properly answer their request.”

For his part, Exotic was granted a 30-day extension to respond by May 28.

People magazine reported last month, citing court documents, that the former roadside zookeeper and large-cat enthusiast filed a $94 million lawsuit and is seeking nearly $74 million in loss of personal property, 18 years of research, and the full care of 200 generic tigers and crossbreeds, which he claimed he conducted at the boarding rate of $60 per day, per animal.

Furthermore, Maldonado-Passage is asking for $15 million for false arrest, false imprisonment, selective enforcement and the death of his mother, Shirley, per People.

In addition, the complaint -- filed against the U.S. Department of Interior, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other government agents -- accuses the cohort of violating his civil rights, according to the outlet.