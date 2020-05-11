YouTube star Corey La Barrie dead on 25th birthday after car crash

Corey La Barrie, known for his presence on the video-sharing platform YouTube, has died at the age of 25.

His brother Jarrad confirmed in an Instagram post that La Barrie died in a car accident on Sunday.

The post shared on Monday featured a picture of La Barrie taking a selfie while wearing a lavender hoodie.

"This isn’t something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," Jarred wrote in the caption.

"This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do i dont how I’m suppose [sic] to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn’t fair," Jarred continued. "Thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f--king much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P."

He concluded: "P.S say hi to grandad and grandma for me i love you."

Messages of support came pouring in from Jarrad's followers.

"My heart is absolutely broken for you, I’m so so sorry," one person wrote in the comments. "No one should ever have to go through this, thinking of you and your family. Love you, stay strong."

"Sending love and prayers to you and your family," said another.

A third added: "Jarrad! I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family in this hard time."

In a video shared to La Barrie's YouTube Channel on Saturday, he announced that the following day -- May 10 -- was his birthday.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News that they are not releasing the names of any suspects in the case yet.