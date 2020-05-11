Celebrities react to Jerry Stiller's death at age 92: 'A beloved person in comedy'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Celebrity fans of comedian Jerry Stiller took to Twitter on Monday following the sad news of his death at age 92.

The comedian’s son, actor Ben Stiller, shared the news of his death with the world.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben wrote Monday. “He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Stiller, who started his career in the 1950s alongside his wife Anne Meara, had a resurgence in the 90s with his iconic character, Frank Costanza on the TV show "Seinfeld” that continued between 1998 and 2007 on the hit sitcom “The King of Queens” where he played Arthur Spooner.

With so many in comedy and the acting world having grown up hearing Stiller’s comedy and hearing him on TV, it didn’t take long for a slew of famous people, as well as his co-stars, to take to social media to eulogize the late actor and his enduring legacy.

TV host Tom Bergeron was among the first stars to take to Twitter to share a story about an interaction he had with Stiller several years ago on a plane.

“Pre-9/11, on a plane @ LAX after taping Hollywood Squares, departure delayed due to fog in NY. Flight attendants put on King of Queens. As I'm laughing I realize I'm being watched. I turn and Jerry Stiller is staring at me. "I love watching people enjoy my work." #RIPJerryStiller,” he wrote.

"Captain’s Log Stardate 54: As we begin a new week it is sad to hear about the passing of Jerry Stiller; a comedic genius, fellow actor & friend. He will be missed. Condolences to his family," William Shatner added.

"Sending light and love to you sir. My sincere condolences to your family💔🙏🏿🌈 #JerryStiller," wrote actor Orlando Jones in response to Ben Stiller's post.

"Seeing Jerry Stiller on screen instantly made you happy. Just a beloved person in comedy, in NYC, in show business in general. Sending love and condolences to

@RedHourBen," tweeted comedian Billy Eichner.

"It’s going to be a sad Festivus this year. RIP Jerry Stiller," wrote comedian Doug Benson.

Josh Gad tweeted: "My heart goes out to @RedHourBen & his entire family on this very difficult loss. Thank you Jerry for your brilliant comedic prowess. There was nobody who quite turned a phrase like #JerryStiller & few who got to create a holiday iconically linked to them. Happy eternal Festivus."

"I remember seeing #JerryStiller as half of #stillerandmeara on Ed Sullivan. I loved him as Lt. Rico Patrone in Taking Of Pelham 123 and got to meet him during my stint on @SeinfeldTV as #frankcostanza. #ripjerrystiller at 92," Al Roker tweeted.