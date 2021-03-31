CBS renews 'Young Sheldon' for 3 more years

"Young Sheldon" has been renewed by CBS for three more years which takes the comedy series into the 2023-24 season.

The Chuck Lorre-created show, which is a spinoff from his beloved "Big Bang Theory," stars Iain Armitage as the kid version of Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper.

The series first premiered on CBS in September 2017.

"Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life," said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment in a press release.

"'Young Sheldon' dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers," the press release concluded.

"Three more seasons with these wonderful people! Love you, family!!!" Armitage celebrated on social media.

"Young Sheldon" is television’s most-watched comedy, averaging over 9.6 million viewers each week. It also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts.