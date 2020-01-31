Chuck Lorre's CBS sitcom ‘Young Sheldon’ urges viewers to ‘draft’ Oprah Winfrey

CBS sitcom “Young Sheldon” featured an on-screen message that appeared to urge Democrats to “draft” Oprah Winfrey for the 2020 election on Thursday.

Winfrey gave a politically charged speech at the Golden Globes back in 2018, resulting in widespread speculation that she would run for president. “Young Sheldon” creator Chuck Lorre is apparently a fan of the liberal TV mogul.

'BIG BANG THEORY' CREATOR CHUCK LORRE MOCKS SARAH SANDERS' APPEARANCE, CHRISTIAN FAITH IN SHOW CREDITS

The message stated, "Draft Oprah? Draft Oprah. Draft Oprah!"

Chuck Lorre Productions places messages referred to as “vanity cards” and appear after each episode of Lorre's shows. So far, there have been 641 different cards to date. The “vanity cards” are visible on the official website of Chuck Lorre Productions, which has placed the messages after “Grace Under Fire,” “Cybill,” "Dharma & Greg,” “Mike & Molly,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Mom” and “The Big Bang Theory,” in addition to “Young Sheldon.”

'BIG BANG THEORY' STAR KALEY CUOCO SHARES STEAMY LINGERIE PHOTO

Lorre frequently mocks Trump and members of his administration in the vanity cards that flash on the screen for millions of viewers. In 2018 a message urged “God” to increase midterm voter turnout to combat a “fascist, hate-filled, fear-mongering, demagogic, truth-shattering, autocratic golf cheater.”

In a November 2016 card, Lorre mocked the "Make America Great Again” slogan as “a bumper sticker for victimhood." The exec has also mocked “The Apprentice” ratings, noting that it didn’t beat his show “Two and a Half Men” back in a 2017 card.

The “vanity cards” have been used for everything from political messages to wishing Lorre a happy birthday. A vanity card once called Trump the “Gangster-in-Chief” and suggested the president could attack “Pyongyang or Toronto in order to distract from impeachment chatter.”

Winfrey shut down lingering rumors of a potential presidential run a few months after her viral Golden Globes speech.

“In that political structure – all the non-truths, the bulls---, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist,” Winfrey told British Vogue. “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lorre’s latest message suggests that he feels Oprah has a better chance to defeat Trump in 2020, regardless of her lack of interest.

“Apparently the famously liberal Mr. Lorre is so paranoid that President Trump will win against the rest of the Democratic candidates that he feels the need to bring in a famous TV personality to oppose his reelection,” Media Research Center culture TV blogger Sadi Martin wrote. “It appears that Mr. Lorre is fearful that the president has a better chance than the current Democratic candidates.”

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.