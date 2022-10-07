Ye's 6 most outrageous moments throughout the years

Ye has been making headlines this week for his Instagram posts, actions and statements – but for Ye, this is not a new trend.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been making waves in the entertainment industry since making it big as a rapper, and it seems no one is safe from his infamous rants. Whether it's his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner or any celebrity he happens to meet, Ye has something to say about them.

There has never been a line Ye is afraid to cross, and no one knows that better than Taylor Swift or Pete Davidson.

Here is a look back at some of Ye’s most outrageous and controversial moments.

Anti-Semitism

Ye recently made headlines after he tweeted an anti-Semitic message and was subsequently "locked" out of his account for "violating" the platform's policies.

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," Ye wrote on Twitter.

The post was later removed by Twitter.

Ye's return to Twitter allegedly followed a new suspension from Instagram. The rapper apparently used anti-Semitic language during a conversation with Diddy after he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to his Paris Fashion Week show.

Pete Davidson

When his ex-wife Kim Kardashian started dating again, Ye was not happy about it and did not try to hide how he was feeling. Instagram was his platform of choice to express his anger towards her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

To start off, Ye refused to call Davidson by his actual name, referring to him only as Skete. His first post referencing Davidson featured a mockup of the front page of The New York Times with a fake headline reading "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28." That was part of a series of posts calling out Davidson, Kid Cudi, Ellen DeGeneres, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Hillary Clinton.

Things took an uglier turn when Ye released a music video for his song "Easy" which depicted a claymation version of Davidson being kidnaped, decapitated, and burned. After receiving backlash for the video, Ye defended himself by claiming "art is protected as freedom of speech" and does not mean he is actually going to hurt Davidson.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Davidson was acting like he found the music video funny, but those close to him knew he wished Ye would stop harassing him. The same source said Kardashian "found it really disturbing" and was starting to lose "the little patience she had left at this point."

Taylor Swift

In 2009, Ye made headlines when he interrupted Taylor Swift’s MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech for Best Female Video. The image of Ye walking onto the stage and stealing the microphone out of Swift’s hands while she looked at him in complete shock has become part of pop culture history.

Apparently, Ye did not think Swift’s music video for "You Belong With Me" was good enough to win the award, and thought Beyoncé should have won, saying "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!" before hopping off the stage.

The incident started a feud between the two artists, which seemed to resolve itself in February 2015 when they were spotted hanging out together at the Grammy Awards. Things fell apart, however, when Ye rapped about Swift in a song, claiming he made her famous.

Ye said he got all the lyrics about Swift approved by her before making the song official, while Swift claimed she never saw the portion about him making her famous. The full lyric in question was: "I made that b--ch famous."

West shared a recording of the phone call to prove Swift had heard the lyrics before the song was released. However, in 2020 the full recorded conversation between the two leaked showing that West never shared the line "I made that b--ch famous."

In the recording, Swift is told, "So it says, 'To all my Southside n----s that know me best/ I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex."

Running for President

In 2020, Ye shocked everyone by announcing he was officially running for president. Ye also made a number of controversial statements both during his campaign speeches and on Twitter.

During his first presidential campaign speech, Ye revealed to the world that Kardashian almost got an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North West. He claimed they had a conversation about potentially not keeping the baby while Kardashian held pills in her hand, before ultimately deciding to keep the baby.

Following the speech, Ye took to Twitter and revealed more about his family problems. In his Twitter rant, he accused Kardashian of trying to get him committed because of his comments about her potential abortion. He also claimed he had been trying to get a divorce for two years, due to her meeting up with rapper Meek Mill.

In that same tweet, Ye referred to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner as Kris Jung-Un, comparing her to the North Korean dictator Kim Jung-Un. Later, Ye tweeted that Jenner was forbidden from seeing his children, saying "Kris don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Y'all tried to lock me up."

Ye has since attacked the family on social media further, accusing Kardashian of keeping his kids from him, and saying he would not allow Jenner to raise his daughters to one day star in a sex tape.

Getting arrested

When arriving at LAX in September 2008, Ye was confronted by paparazzi snapping pictures of him when he suddenly snapped. He and his road manager Don Crowley grabbed the cameras out of two photographers’ hands and damaged them.

Both Ye and Crowley were arrested and taken to the police station, where they were booked on felony vandalism charges.

Video of the incident went viral, and while Ye’s face is never visible in the video, he was identified as one of the assailants.

If found guilty, Ye would have faced jail time. However, the case was dismissed after Ye voluntarily underwent court-appointed anger management counseling, completing 12 hours in 12 sessions.

Slavery was a choice

During his presidential run, Ye made many controversial statements, including that he believes slavery is a choice. His exact words were, "when you hear about slavery for 400 years … For 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

He continued by saying "you were there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned."

Ye received a lot of backlash for this statement and tried to explain himself by saying he of course understands "that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will," but that after 400 years the slaves became "mentally enslaved" which could explain why they did not fight back even though they outnumbered the slave owners.

