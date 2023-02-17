‘Yellowstone’ star on Kevin Costner’s future on the show, Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia
DUTTON DRAMA - 'Yellowstone' star talks Kevin Costner's fate on the show amid rumors he's leaving. Continue reading here…
BRUCE'S BATTLE - Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia following aphasia battle, family says. Continue reading here…
‘LOST EVERYTHING’ - Model Paulina Porizkova ‘lost everything’ in a house fire right after learning she got a Sports Illustrated cover. Continue reading here…
‘DUMB PRINCE’ - 'South Park' roasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Five wildest moments from parody episode. Continue reading here…
‘NOT MY KING’ - King Charles faces protesters holding ‘Not my king’ signs at event. Continue reading here…
EXCLUSIVE - Rare Marilyn Monroe footage preserved by Holocaust survivor who escaped Nazis with help of Superman publisher. Continue reading here…
CAN'T BUY ME LOVE - Jane Fonda, 85, admits to accepting a date from a 90-year-old because he offered 'to pay me quite a bit of money.' Continue reading here…
‘MY LOVE’ - Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez debut matching tattoos on their first Valentine's Day as a married couple. Continue reading here…
REST IN PEACE - Raquel Welch remembered by Hollywood after death at 82: ‘Professional and glamorous beyond belief.’ Continue reading here…
BIKINI BABE - Christie Brinkley, 68, shows off ‘sexy’ bikini body in a red-hot swimsuit for Valentine's Day. Continue reading here…
