Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

‘Yellowstone’ star on Kevin Costner’s future on the show, Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
"Yellowstone" star talks Kevin Costner’s future on the hit show; Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia following aphasia battle.

"Yellowstone" star talks Kevin Costner’s future on the hit show; Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia following aphasia battle. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

DUTTON DRAMA - 'Yellowstone' star talks Kevin Costner's fate on the show amid rumors he's leaving. Continue reading here…

BRUCE'S BATTLE - Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia following aphasia battle, family says. Continue reading here…

‘LOST EVERYTHING’ - Model Paulina Porizkova ‘lost everything’ in a house fire right after learning she got a Sports Illustrated cover. Continue reading here…

"South Park" took aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in its latest episode titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour."

"South Park" took aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in its latest episode titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour." (Comedy Central/ANGELA WEISS)

‘DUMB PRINCE’ - 'South Park' roasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Five wildest moments from parody episode. Continue reading here…

‘NOT MY KING’ - King Charles faces protesters holding ‘Not my king’ signs at event. Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - Rare Marilyn Monroe footage preserved by Holocaust survivor who escaped Nazis with help of Superman publisher. Continue reading here…

Jane Fonda admits she accepted a date from tycoon because he offered "to pay me quite a bit of money."

Jane Fonda admits she accepted a date from tycoon because he offered "to pay me quite a bit of money." (AP Images)

CAN'T BUY ME LOVE - Jane Fonda, 85, admits to accepting a date from a 90-year-old because he offered 'to pay me quite a bit of money.' Continue reading here…

‘MY LOVE’ - Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez debut matching tattoos on their first Valentine's Day as a married couple. Continue reading here…

Raquel Welch died on Feb. 15. She was 82. 

Raquel Welch died on Feb. 15. She was 82.  (Photo by Chelsea Lauren)

REST IN PEACE - Raquel Welch remembered by Hollywood after death at 82: ‘Professional and glamorous beyond belief.’ Continue reading here…

BIKINI BABE - Christie Brinkley, 68, shows off ‘sexy’ bikini body in a red-hot swimsuit for Valentine's Day. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending