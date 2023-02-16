'South Park' roasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Five wildest moments from parody episode

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were brutally roasted on the latest episode of "South Park" titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour."

Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not directly named in the episode, it featured characters described as Canadian royalty and dubbed "the prince and his wife," which clearly parodied the couple.

"The Worldwide Privacy Tour" was also filled with references to the pair including Harry's bombshell memoir and their six-part Netflix series "Harry & Meghan."

In the episode, the red-headed prince and his wife – who wore a pink ensemble that clearly resembled one that Markle, 41, donned for the 2018 Trooping the Colour – decide to leave Canada after a falling-out with the royal family following the death of the queen.

The pair embark on a worldwide "We Want Privacy" tour before ending up in South Park, where they move into a house across the street from main character Kyle Broflovski to his chagrin.

Packed with jokes, innuendoes and thinly-veiled references, the episode ruthlessly skewers Harry and Meghan in traditional "South Park" style.

Here's a look at five of the wildest moments from "The Worldwide Privacy Tour."

Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ gets a new title

After the queen's funeral, the prince and his wife make an appearance on the talk show "Good Morning Canada." The two walk in holding placards demanding privacy before sitting down to discuss the prince's new memoir.

"You've lived a life with the royal family, you've had everything handed to you, but you say your life has been hard, and now you've written all about it in your new book ‘WAAAGH,’" the TV host says to the prince,

He holds up a copy of "WAAAGH," which features the prince's face and bears a strong resemblance to the cover of Prince Harry's real-life memoir "Spare."

"Yes, that's right," the prince begins to say before being interrupted by his wife.

"I was totally like ‘You should write a book ’cause your family's like stupid and then so are like journalists,'" she quips.

"So you hate journalists," the host asks the couple.

"That's right," the prince explains.

"And now you wrote a book on the lives of the royal family," asks the host.

"Right," the prince confirms.

"So you're a journalist?" the host asks in an accusatory tone.

The wife interjects saying, "We just want to be normal people. All this attention is so hard!"

"Isn't it true sir, that your questionable wife has her own TV show and hangs out with celebrities and does fashion magazines?" the host asks, clearly referring to Markle's former TV show "Suits" and career in Hollywood.

He adds, "Well, I just think that some people might say that your Instagram-loving b---- wife actually doesn't want her privacy."

"How dare you, sir!" the prince shouts angrily. "My Instagram-loving b---- wife has always wanted her privacy!"

The prince then declares that he and his wife are leaving Canada to find a place where they can be "normal people" before storming off the set.

'They're everywhere!'

The episode relentlessly mocked Harry and Markle's requests for privacy amid their ubiquitous media presence.

After settling down in South Park, the prince and his wife hang banners requesting privacy all over their new house. They immediately annoy their neighbors by setting off fireworks, banging on drums and shouting "We just want our privacy!" into a bullhorn.

Later in the episode, Kyle is seen lamenting to his friends at school about the royal couple infiltrating his neighborhood.

"You guys, I am so sorry. I totally was gonna play with you guys online, but the prince of Canada and his wife moved in across the street from me… and then they kept trying to get me to buy their stupid book."

During lunch, he continues to rag on his new neighbors, although his friends are tired of hearing about it.

"Look Kyle," main character Stan Marsh says. "We just kinda don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife."

"I don't care about them either," Kyle confesses.

"Dude, we're just kind of sick of hearing about them," Stan adds, much to Kyle's chagrin.

"I'm sick of hearing about them! But I can't get away from them. They're everywhere!"

The prince makes a reference to Harry's NSFW confession in his memoir

One day, Kyle comes home from school to find magazine covers featuring the prince's wife plastered all over the front of his house.

He turns around to see the prince and his wife peeking out at him from their front window.

Kyle ultimately decides not to confront the two, saying to himself, "I don't care, don't care."

He then walks into his house and shuts the door, leaving them mystified.

"What the hell?" the prince says as the wife shouts, "What did he say?"

"He victimized me!" she declares. "It's because I'm an ethnic woman!"

"He can't do that!" exclaims the prince before saying, "Wait, you're ethnic?"

"This is an outrage!" he continues. "We'll see how he deals with my blue penis!'

The line appeared to be a reference to a passage from "Spare," in which Harry recalled suffering frostbite on his "todger" during a 2011 trip to the North Pole.

"Upon arriving home I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frost nipped," he wrote.

Harry later noted that he was still recovering from the frostbite during his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding.

"While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t," Harry remembered.

'Sorority girl, actress, influencer and victim'

The prince and his wife are later seen visiting a branding agency.

"There's this horrible spy who lives across the street from us, and we are going to get him back by changing our brand," the prince tells the branding manager.

The manager tells them that the company already has a profile on the wife from another location. The prince says that his wife made the profile when she was a child in California.

"Oh, yes, is this you?" the manager asks as he turns around a computer monitor.

"Sorority girl, actress, influencer and victim," he says to which the wife responds, "Yeah, that's totally me."

The manager notes that the wife added the prince to her "friends and family" account.

"You must be the royal prince, millionaire, world traveler, victim."

"That's right!" the prince agrees.

The prince has an epiphany at the branding agency

While at the branding agency, the prince references the Sussexes' Netflix series "Harry & Meghan" as he comes to a realization.

"Trying to make ourselves into a brand just turned us into products," he says. "We don't need to be a brand, do we? If it's truly what we want, then we really can get away from it all."

He continues, "No more magazines and Netflix shows, we really can live a normal life."

"Yes I'm sure you agree, darling. We can be the people that we've talked about being with no more worries about how we look or the images that we project to people. What matters is what we have on the inside."

The prince then opens his wife's head and looks inside. "Hello?" he asks as his voice echoes.

He eventually decides to leave and walks to the door, saying, "Yeah, come on, honey, we don't need this place."

However, the wife stays at the branding agency and the prince walks out alone.