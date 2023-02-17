Model Paulina Porizkova ‘lost everything’ in house fire after learning she got Sports Illustrated cover

Paulina Porizkova is reflecting on a traumatic moment.

The 57-year-old supermodel opened up about the time she received some of the best news of her career, but was then hit with a devastating blow.

"I was told that I got the Sports Illustrated cover because you know, you didn't know until the night before… it was [a] big, big secret thing," Porizkova said during an interview with Deadspin.

"They called, and they said, 'Guess what? You got the Sports Illustrated cover. And I think that night, or the night right after that, my house burned down to the ground, and then I lost everything I owned."

Although Porizkova mentioned she owned very few items at the time, the model noted she had to put on a brave face for Sports Illustrated interviews after discovering her house was destroyed.

"I only had an overcoat, dog and a cat, and a passport," she said. "I don't recall even having underwear, actually."

"From there I had to go on to Johnny Carson and all these talk shows, and be like 'Yay, Hi! I'm this Sports Illustrated vixen!' So... interesting balance there," she told the media outlet.

Porizkova continued to reminisce about her rise to stardom after she graced the Sports Illustrated cover. She recalled becoming "that model" with an "unpronounceable name."

The supermodel, who is from Czechoslovakia, spoke candidly about her teenage into young adult years and added that life was a breeze back then.

"I started modeling as a 15-year-old, and so, well into my 20s I smoke, drank, did whatever the hell I wanted," Porizkova admitted.

"It was pretty easy. Life was pretty easy at that point. That's the privilege of youth, that you can kind of do that stuff and get away with it. I can't get away with it anymore. So, to still be in shape, to be slim, and all that… takes a lot of freaking work."

She discussed how she maintains her figure nearly four decades later, which includes lots of exercises, eating a bit healthier and taking care of her skin by using SPF and vitamins.

"I spend more time maintaining my outer self than I'm actually happy with, but then at the same time, I kind of have to, because it's still who I am. It's still my job, it's still what I identify as."

"It's a required amount of work for me to be able to do what I do," Porizkova concluded.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has responded to critics in the past for sharing nude photos at her age.

Porizkova took a stand and noted that people shouldn’t tell a woman "what she 'needs' to do to herself, in order to be seen as attractive."