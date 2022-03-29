‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner shares an emotional speech during the 2022 Oscars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Costner had a powerful moment during the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night.

While presenting the award for best director, Costner, 67, shared a nearly three-minute-long speech, in which he detailed what directing and filmmaking means to him.

His speech began with, "You know, about a half-mile from here, I saw my first full-length adult movie. I know what you're thinking, but I was 7 years old, and I was away from my parents and wanted to have some fun."

"It was a cowboy movie called ‘How the West Was Won.’ And what I witnessed that afternoon in the Cinerama Dome was perfect. The curtain, when we still had them, opened to a film almost four hours long. It had an intermission where the score continued, subtly signaling at one point that the second half was about to start."

"I don't know where everyone went, but I wasn't going to move an inch. I decided that I would not give up my magic seat. I was determined that I would not miss a minute. And as I sat in that dark that afternoon 60 years ago, all I really knew was that I was in careful hands. Little did I know that three directors would be responsible for that epic moment in my life. They fired my imagination, and they captured my heart. That's what can happen when you direct a movie. You can change a mind. You can change the trajectory of a life, of a career. You can capture a heart. But you can't do it alone."

"And directors, tonight's directors all know the possibilities. They know what's at stake. It's why they give their precious time. It's why they choose to fight through the long days, and the longer nights, and the endless questions, and the inevitable second guessing that comes from those who would do it differently if given half a chance. These five directors have all managed to stay the course. They have all held the line and masterfully given us the gift of a single vision, and for that we honor them."

His deep speech sparked responses from fans and colleagues online.

Comedian Patton Oswald joked in a tweet on Sunday night, "Costner’s speech was incredible. Believe me it’s all anyone’s gonna be talking about tomorrow."

The legendary comic book creator, Robert Liefeld said, ""Kevin Costner is an American Treasure. What a speech."

The "Yellowstone" star is not a newbie to the Oscars. In 1991, Costner was nominated for three Oscars, taking home awards for best director and best picture for "Dances with the Wolves."

Before the award show on Sunday night, Costner took to his Instagram to share throwback picture of that special night in 1991.

"I have a lot of special memories of the Oscars, but nothing tops this night in 1991 with Dances With Wolves. Really excited to be at the Annual Academy Awards presenting this weekend. Good luck to all the nominees—savor this tremendous recognition!" Costner captioned the image.