Oscars
Published

Oscars 2022 red carpet fashion

The stars arrive on the red carpet in Hollywood

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
  • Jessica Chastain Oscars 2022
    Image 1 of 8

    Jessica Chastain stuns in gold as she attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images))

  • Image 2 of 8

    Diane Guerrero attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 8

    Kevin Jonas wore an all black tux on the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

  • Image 4 of 8

    Lupita Nyong'o attends the 94th Academy Awards. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

  • Image 5 of 8

    Jason Momoa at the Oscars 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

  • Image 6 of 8

    Regina Hall stuns on the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

  • Image 7 of 8

    Maddie Ziegler- shines in all black at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

  • Image 8 of 8

    Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

