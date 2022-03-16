Sam Elliott admits he’s not a ‘Yellowstone’ fan, says it’s ‘too much’ like ‘Dallas’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sam Elliott takes his Westerns very seriously.

During a recent appearance on Marc Maron’s "WTF" podcast, the actor admitted he’s not a fan of the Kevin Costner-led TV series "Yellowstone."

It’s noted that the 77-year-old stars in the popular drama’s prequel series "1883."

"I’m not a ‘Yellowstone’ fan," Elliott told the outlet. "I don’t watch ‘Yellowstone.’ I love Costner. There are a lot of good people on the cast, a few of them I’ve worked with before. Nothing against any of them, but it’s just too much like f---ing ‘Dallas’ or something, for me."

Elliott had harsher words for another Western, "The Power of the Dog," which is directed by Jane Campion.

When Elliott was asked if he had seen the film, the star replied, "You want to talk about that piece of s---?"

Elliott referenced a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times that featured a review blurb that described the film as "an evisceration of the American myth." The film is also nominated for 12 Academy Awards.

"I thought, what the f---?" Elliott said of the adaptation from the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage. "This is a guy who has done Westerns his entire life. ‘The evisceration of the American myth.’ It looked like — what are all those dancers, those guys in New York that wear bow ties and not much else? Remember them from back in the day?"

"Oh, the Chippendales?" Maron asked.

"That’s what all these f---ing cowboys in that movie looked like," Elliott replied. "They’re all running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f---ing movie."

Maron replied, "Yeah, I think that’s what the movie’s about," speaking to the fact Benedict Cumberbatch’s character, Phil Burbank, is homosexual and has yet to come out of the closet.

It was then that Elliott fixed his crosshair on Campion, who is nominated for three Academy Awards this year.

"[Jane Campion’s] a brilliant director, by the way," Elliott insisted. "I love her work, previous work. But what the f--- does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American West? And why in the f--- does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, ‘This is the way it was?’ So that f---ing rubbed me the wrong way, pal."

"I mean, Cumberbatch never got out of his f---ing chaps," Elliott maintained of the film. "He had two pairs of chaps — a wooly pair and a leather pair. And every f---ing time he would walk in from somewhere … he never was on a horse, maybe once — he’d walk into the f---ing house, storm up the f---ing stairs, go lay in his bed in his chaps and play his banjo. It’s like, what the f---?"

Meanwhile, Netflix appeared to have heard Elliott’s remarks, and a day after the interview was sent into the ether, the streaming giant tweeted a scene that showed Kodi Smit-McPhee’s character telling his mother, who is played by Kirsten Dunst, "He’s just a man. Only another man."

Elliot doubled down on his sentiment by the end of the back and forth, adding, "Where’s the Western in this Western?… I took it f---ing personal, pal."

