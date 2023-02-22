Kevin Costner's attorney slams reports the actor isn't willing to film for 'Yellowstone' season five

Kevin Costner's attorney shut down rumors the actor is having scheduling conflicts for the filming of "Yellowstone."

Costner, 68, stars as John Dutton in the Paramount Network western TV series. Recently, reports surfaced that the actor was not willing to work as much to film season five and season six.

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer told Puck.News. "It’s ridiculous – and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

Following the reports, sources told Deadline that Costner would be leaving "Yellowstone" after the conclusion of season five.

However, Paramount Network has shot down those rumors.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone,’ and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a spokesperson for the network told Fox News Digital.

Wes Bentley, who plays John's adopted son Jamie Dutton on the hit show, opened up about how the patriarch's death could affect his character, in a new interview with TV Line.

"I thought about this in season one," the actor said while attending SCAD TVFest. "Because it’s always a possibility in TV, right? We’re always ready to die… [And John] really has got this hypnotic pull on Jamie."

Bentley explained that Costner's character running for governor changed his character's thoughts on the potential fate of John Dutton.

"After John ran for governor and became the thing he said he hated, Jamie started to have a change of perspective," Bentley said. "Maybe John is not this tough guy he says he is. Maybe John doesn’t have ideas. Maybe he’s just another guy like the rest of them."

"That’s the loss of the pedestal [he was on]," he added. "The deity is gone. I think that’s why Jamie’s choosing to try to have him killed. [He realizes that his] life would be much better without him, which is a big change for Jamie."

Paramount revealed season five will return in summer 2023.

The network also released a short promo teaser featuring shots of the Dutton family.

"Yellowstone" explores how Costner's character is handling life as the governor of Montana and the unexpected challenges that role brings to his ranching family. The hit series created by Taylor Sheridan has been airing since 2018.

After the Costner-led show became a smash hit, the Paramount+ streaming service ordered the series "1923," about the roots of the Dutton family. In February 2022, the service also announced that the first prequel, "1883," will be back for a second season. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among its stars.

