'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson weighs in on fate of hit series at CMT Music Awards 2023

The fate of "Yellowstone" is still up in the air, and star Lainey Wilson wants answers as much as fans do.

At the CMT Music Awards 2023 red carpet, Fox News Digital spoke with the actress and singer about what’s happening with the series amid rumors its fifth season could be its last.

"I’ve realized the movie business is even crazier than the music business. So I’m not lying to you when I tell you I have no clue what is going on with ‘Yellowstone,’" Wilson said.

"I’m out of the loop too, so, somebody let me know when ya’ll find out," she added.

If the series were to end, Wilson said she’s putting her trust in series creator Taylor Sheridan.

"I will say I think Taylor Sheridan has done such a great job, just with every show that he has done, so I think he’ll end it the right way. I think they’ll do…what the folks are hoping they’ll do," the four-time CMT Music Award nominee said.

The second half of the fifth season of "Yellowstone" is set to premiere this summer on Paramount Network, but there have been rumors that Kevin Costner is less willing to film the latter half of the season or season six, a claim his attorney has adamantly denied.

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

Meanwhile, Paramount Media Networks President and CEO Chris McCarthy confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Matthew McConaughey is lined up to star in an extension series set within the "Yellowstone" universe, which already includes prequels "1883" and "1923" as well another upcoming spinoff, "Bass Reeves."

According to McCarthy, McConaughey's upcoming show is going ahead regardless of whether Costner remains with the original series.

Josh Lucas, who plays the younger version of Costner’s character John Dutton, shared his thoughts on the McConaughey news at PaleyFest in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lucas said of Sheridan, "I'm sure he has great ideas for how these characters merge together. Part of it is the mystery of the mind of that creator...bring it on."

Details of the spin-off series are currently unknown, but the "Sweet Home Alabama" star has faith in Sheridan’s ability to tell a compelling story.

"I'm always so fascinated to see what Taylor [Sheridan] is doing as he tells the story," Lucas continued. "The thing that moves me or surprises me most is that every time I think something is too crazy or too fantastical, it turns out it's based on a true story from Taylor's life or from something that is very close to the cowboys that all of this story is about."

As for his character, Lucas said he looks to both Costner and Sheridan for inspiration on how to play the part.

"John Dutton is partly Taylor Sheridan, party Kevin Costner, so I've got these two powerful men who are icons in what they're doing now," Lucas told the outlet. "It has the weight and the challenge of trying to fill the shoes of the great Kevin Costner and also Taylor's vision for who John Dutton is."

Lucas appeared at PaleyFest in Los Angeles for a panel discussing the series, but the event was marked by some drama.

Sheridan, Costner, executive producer David Glasser, and co-stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille and Jacki Weaver, had previously been confirmed to appear, but they did not show up.

According to Variety, the cast had scheduling conflicts that resulted in their absence.

Fox News Digital’s Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.