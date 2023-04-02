'Yellowstone' cast including Kevin Costner and showrunner ditch PaleyFest amid Season 5 filming drama

The "Yellowstone" drama has transcended the small screen, with the lead cast as well as showrunner Taylor Sheridan not showing up to a scheduled appearance at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, Saturday night.

The paid event, held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, was an opportunity for fans to hear the cast and crew discuss the show. Nearly 30 minutes before the red carpet was slated to start, press were given a tip sheet with only four names: Wendy Moniz, Mo Bring Plenty, Dawn Olivieri and Josh Lucas.

Star of the show Kevin Costner, as well as Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille and Jacki Weaver, were previously confirmed as attendees, as well as showrunner Sheridan and executive producer David Glasser.

The cast had scheduling conflicts that resulted in their absence, according to Variety.

'YELLOWSTONE' ACTORS ADDRESS RUMORS THE SHOW IS ENDING AMID KEVIN COSTNER DRAMA

The news comes just months after reports surfaced that Costner is less willing to film the latter half of Season 5, a claim his attorney has adamantly denied.

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Following rumblings of conflict, sources told Deadline that Costner would leave "Yellowstone" at the end of the fifth season.

Paramount Network denied those rumors.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of 'Yellowstone,' and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a spokesperson for the network told Fox News Digital at the time.

The first half of season five premiered last November, with new episodes set to be released later this summer.

During the red carpet, the "Yellowstone" cast in attendance clarified that filming had not yet begun, nor had a start date been announced, per Variety.

Paramount Network Development President Keith Cox did not speak to the press on the red carpet but addressed the show's future during the panel.

"What I can say is our star, the face of our show and the executive producer, are very confident he’s going to continue with our show," Cox said of Costner and Sheridan, per The Hollywood Reporter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just yesterday, Paramount Media Networks President and CEO Chris McCarthy confirmed a rumored "Yellowstone" spin-off with Matthew McConaughey had been green-lit, also to The Hollywood Reporter. He explained that the show would progress, regardless of whether Costner continued on the original series.

Representatives for Paramount Network, Costner, and Sheridan did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.