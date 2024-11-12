Expand / Collapse search
'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser says all the fan theories about show are wrong

Cole Hauser portrays Rip Wheeler in popular Western drama

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser addresses season 6 rumors Video

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser addresses season 6 rumors

Cole Hauser told Fox News Digital he's "just a hired gun" and "hopes" season 6 of "Yellowstone" will get the green light.

Cole Hauser has some thoughts about "Yellowstone" fans' theories about the new season.

"This show and what they think this season is going to be, everybody has their opinion of it," Hauser shared with Reuters

"And to be quite honest, none of them are right."

Cole Hauser on the Today Show

"Yellowstone" actor Cole Hauser says fan theories about the show are wrong. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

The "Yellowstone" actor’s comments come after Sunday night’s return delivered the "biggest premiere night ever" with 16.4 million viewers, according to a press release via VideoAmp. 

At the beginning of the episode, Kevin Costner's character, John Dutton, was seen dead, apparently by suicide, although some characters believed foul play was involved.

"Yellowstone" season 5 was split into two parts, as part one premiered in 2022 with 15.9 million viewers.

With five episodes left, several fans have theorized how the popular show will end. The finale is set to air on Dec. 15. 

Originally, the current season, which spans six episodes, was set to be the last of the series. 

As fans gear up for the upcoming season finale, some cast members also have been left in the dark about the ending, since the team behind the show redated scripts to preserve it, according to Reuters.

In September, Hauser teased the final episode with Fox News Digital. 

"I’ve been thinking about what… the season means, how the last… seven years of doing the show…" Hauser began.

Cole Hauser red carpet

"Yellowstone" star Cole Hauser previously shared he was "surprised" fans were enamored by his character, Rip Wheeler. (Getty Images)

"Taylor is such an amazing writer, and he’s just done a great job again of trying to wrap this thing up and not into a perfect bow… it never really is with ‘Yellowstone,’ but it’s some really dramatic stuff, and it’s heartfelt… it’s different than past seasons certainly but in a good way."

Taylor Sheridan is the director of "Yellowstone."

Meanwhile, Hauser additionally addressed season 6 rumors with Fox News Digital. 

"You’ll have to see," he laughed. "I can’t comment right now, but listen, in a perfect world it would be amazing to see this thing go on, but there’s a lot of different people involved in that decision… but I hope so ... it would be fun."

Semi profile angle of Kevin Costner in a white suit

Despite Kevin Costner's departure as the show's star in May 2023, there has been talk about continuing the story. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Deadline reported in August that talks are in place to film a sixth season with a focus on Kelly Reilly and Hauser, who play married couple Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Costner himself said in September that he believes there's more to explore, telling Entertainment Tonight, "That's been a wonderful part of my life, you know, making 'Yellowstone.' And who knows, sometimes some things have a way of circling back." 

Yellowstone cowboys stand on their ranch.

"Yellowstone" received its first SAG nomination for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series in 2022. (Paramount Network)

"I haven't seen that dust trail coming toward me. But I've always been open to what I started. And the five seasons was a lot for us to do. I think that, you know, that story is not finished."

"Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family through years of trying to save their family ranch in Montana. The star-studded cast included Costner, Reilly, Hauser, Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

