'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser says all the fan theories about show are wrong

Cole Hauser has some thoughts about "Yellowstone" fans' theories about the new season.

"This show and what they think this season is going to be, everybody has their opinion of it," Hauser shared with Reuters.

"And to be quite honest, none of them are right."

The "Yellowstone" actor’s comments come after Sunday night’s return delivered the "biggest premiere night ever" with 16.4 million viewers, according to a press release via VideoAmp.

At the beginning of the episode, Kevin Costner's character, John Dutton, was seen dead, apparently by suicide, although some characters believed foul play was involved.

"Yellowstone" season 5 was split into two parts, as part one premiered in 2022 with 15.9 million viewers.

With five episodes left, several fans have theorized how the popular show will end. The finale is set to air on Dec. 15.

Originally, the current season, which spans six episodes, was set to be the last of the series.

As fans gear up for the upcoming season finale, some cast members also have been left in the dark about the ending, since the team behind the show redated scripts to preserve it, according to Reuters.

In September, Hauser teased the final episode with Fox News Digital.

"I’ve been thinking about what… the season means, how the last… seven years of doing the show…" Hauser began.

"Taylor is such an amazing writer, and he’s just done a great job again of trying to wrap this thing up and not into a perfect bow… it never really is with ‘Yellowstone,’ but it’s some really dramatic stuff, and it’s heartfelt… it’s different than past seasons certainly but in a good way."

Taylor Sheridan is the director of "Yellowstone."

Meanwhile, Hauser additionally addressed season 6 rumors with Fox News Digital.

"You’ll have to see," he laughed. "I can’t comment right now, but listen, in a perfect world it would be amazing to see this thing go on, but there’s a lot of different people involved in that decision… but I hope so ... it would be fun."

Deadline reported in August that talks are in place to film a sixth season with a focus on Kelly Reilly and Hauser, who play married couple Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Costner himself said in September that he believes there's more to explore, telling Entertainment Tonight, "That's been a wonderful part of my life, you know, making 'Yellowstone.' And who knows, sometimes some things have a way of circling back."

"I haven't seen that dust trail coming toward me. But I've always been open to what I started. And the five seasons was a lot for us to do. I think that, you know, that story is not finished."

"Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family through years of trying to save their family ranch in Montana. The star-studded cast included Costner, Reilly, Hauser, Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley.