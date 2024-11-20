'Yellowstone' star Kelly Reilly believes Hollywood can be a 'cyclone of bulls--- and fakeness'

"Yellowstone" star Kelly Reilly blocks out the noise surrounding the strong fan base the hit Western attracts, and the chaos in Hollywood.

Reilly shared her thoughts on the cultural impact and allure that "Yellowstone" has had since its debut in 2018.

"I don’t participate in the noise in any way. I stay out of it. The only safe place for me is in the work – and then home with my husband. Very boring," Reilly revealed to Town & Country magazine.

"It can become a cyclone of bulls--- and fakeness, and I know I won’t find my worth in that," she continued.

Prior to landing the role as Beth Dutton, John Dutton's strong and forceful daughter, Reilly was packing up her life in New York City with her husband Kyle Baugher in 2017 and moving to the English countryside.

"I have always loved my job, but the business can sometimes present challenges that I didn’t feel I was cut out for," Reilly said. "I just wanted to go back to theater and do two or three plays a year, and live ­quietly. That didn’t feel like a second prize. It felt like a choice, the life I wanted to have."

Then, Reilly was sent the script for "Yellowstone."

"I remember reading it as I was packing up our apartment and thinking, Oh, s---. It was like laying down a bit of a gauntlet. The challenge of it pepped my interest," she said.

Reilly hopped on a call with the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, and was given the role immediately.

"I didn’t even audition," she recalled. "Then I was like, ‘F---, I didn’t audition.’ I was terrified, because I didn’t know how I was going to do it. And it took me a minute to find her."

Playing such a strong role never worried Reilly, she was focused on trying to portray Beth's complexities with the world.

"It’s not just about playing strong, capable women," Reilly said. "That’s missing the point. Male characters can be messy, but they can still be heroic. Full spectrum. And I think there is a bravery to embracing shadow. How can you be an honest person if you don’t own some of your darkness?"

When it comes to continuing to play Beth Dutton, Reilly has mixed feelings about putting that character to rest and continuing the "Yellowstone" story without Kevin Costner.

"I loved this season. There were some really different territories to explore, so I’m not clinging to her. I’m happy to put her back in her padlocked box," she said.

In August, bombshell reports surfaced that "Yellowstone" would not conclude after season five and would go on for a sixth season.

Negotiations for a sixth season of the Paramount show are currently underway, Deadline reported . No deals have been reached, sources told the outlet, but "Yellowstone" will likely continue with Cole Hauser and Reilly as the leads.

"I am definitely interested in Beth, and who she is after some things have happened," Reilly told Town & Country.

"Who is she in peace? As an actor you’re like, ‘Ooh, let me at that,’" Reilly continued. "Wouldn’t it be fun to watch Beth go to therapy?"