Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

'Yellowstone' star Kelly Reilly believes Hollywood can be a 'cyclone of bulls--- and fakeness'

Kelly Reilly stars as Beth Dutton on 'Yellowstone'

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley admits character's murderous ways weigh on him in real life Video

'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley admits character's murderous ways weigh on him in real life

Wes Bentley told Fox News Digital starring as Jamie Dutton for the past five years has been a "real challenge" that effects his real life.

"Yellowstone" star Kelly Reilly blocks out the noise surrounding the strong fan base the hit Western attracts, and the chaos in Hollywood. 

Reilly shared her thoughts on the cultural impact and allure that "Yellowstone" has had since its debut in 2018.

"I don’t participate in the noise in any way. I stay out of it. The only safe place for me is in the work – and then home with my husband. Very boring," Reilly revealed to Town & Country magazine

Kelly Reilly

Kelly Reilly doesn't participate in the noise around "Yellowstone." (Getty Images)

"It can become a cyclone of bulls--- and fakeness, and I know I won’t find my worth in that," she continued. 

KEVIN COSTNER DISAPPOINTED WITH HOW ‘YELLOWSTONE’ HANDLED EXIT RUMORS AS SHOW SETS NEW PREMIERE DATE

Prior to landing the role as Beth Dutton, John Dutton's strong and forceful daughter, Reilly was packing up her life in New York City with her husband Kyle Baugher in 2017 and moving to the English countryside.

"It can become a cyclone of bulls--- and fakeness, and I know I won’t find my worth in that."

— Kelly Reilly

"I have always loved my job, but the business can sometimes present challenges that I didn’t feel I was cut out for," Reilly said. "I just wanted to go back to theater and do two or three plays a year, and live ­quietly. That didn’t feel like a second prize. It felt like a choice, the life I wanted to have."

Then, Reilly was sent the script for "Yellowstone." 

Kelly Reilly red carpet

Kelly Reilly stars as Beth Dutton in "Yellowstone." (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Paramount)

"I remember reading it as I was packing up our apartment and thinking, Oh, s---. It was like laying down a bit of a gauntlet. The challenge of it pepped my interest," she said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reilly hopped on a call with the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, and was given the role immediately.

Taylor Sheridan

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan offered Kelly Reilly the role as Beth Dutton without her auditioning. (David Becker/Getty Images for Paramount+)

"I didn’t even audition," she recalled. "Then I was like, ‘F---, I didn’t audition.’ I was terrified, because I didn’t know how I was going to do it. And it took me a minute to find her."

Playing such a strong role never worried Reilly, she was focused on trying to portray Beth's complexities with the world.

"It’s not just about playing strong, capable women," Reilly said. "That’s missing the point. Male characters can be messy, but they can still be heroic. Full spectrum. And I think there is a bravery to embracing shadow. How can you be an honest person if you don’t own some of your darkness?"  

Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly on "Yellowstone"

Kevin Costner as John Dutton and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton on "Yellowstone." (Paramount+)

When it comes to continuing to play Beth Dutton, Reilly has mixed feelings about putting that character to rest and continuing the "Yellowstone" story without Kevin Costner.

"I loved this season. There were some really different territories to explore, so I’m not clinging to her. I’m happy to put her back in her padlocked box," she said.

In August, bombshell reports surfaced that "Yellowstone" would not conclude after season five and would go on for a sixth season.

Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley

Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley all star on "Yellowstone." (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Paramount)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Negotiations for a sixth season of the Paramount show are currently underway, Deadline reported. No deals have been reached, sources told the outlet, but "Yellowstone" will likely continue with Cole Hauser and Reilly as the leads.

"I am definitely interested in Beth, and who she is after some things have happened," Reilly told Town & Country. 

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are rumored to be the stars of a possible season six of "Yellowstone." (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Who is she in peace? As an actor you’re like, ‘Ooh, let me at that,’" Reilly continued. "Wouldn’t it be fun to watch Beth go to therapy?"

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending