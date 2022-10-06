Wynonna Judd addresses rumored feud with sister Ashley over late mother Naomi's will: 'Fighting over what?'

It has been almost six months since Naomi Judd tragically lost her life and just over two since it was revealed her daughters, singer Wynonna and actress Ashley, were not included in the musician's will.

Now, Wynonna is opening up about rumors that she and her younger half-sister Ashley are feuding over their mother's will, which named Naomi's husband Larry Strickland as executor of her estate.

Strickland is neither woman's biological father but is affectionately called "Pop" by them.

In a new interview, Wynonna set the record straight, sharing "there is no argument" between her and Ashley.

"Someone told me while I was at Ashley's house, 'Hey, did you know that they're saying this about you?' I went, 'Huh? I'm fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?'" Wynonna recounted in an interview with People. "Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?"

The 76-year-old Naomi sadly died by suicide in April, a tragic event that has bonded her two daughters.

When Strickland, also 76, passes away, Wynonna and Ashley will split Naomi's estate evenly.

"I am the last person in this family — and if Ashley was here, I'd hope she'd agree with me — who knows stuff like this," Wynonna said of potentially disputing her mother's will. "I'm not savvy enough to go, 'I'm going to contest the will.' It never occurred to me."

"As sisters, we disagree on so much," said Wynonna of her relationship with Ashley, who is four years younger. "But when it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and go, 'She was quite the character.'"

Wynonna, whose father is the late Charles Jordan, said of her bond with Ashley, "Both my parents are gone, and I'm relying on Ashley. She's relying on me in a different way that's about compassion. It's not about being successful and smart and capable. It's about, 'I love you.' 'I love you, too.' We're vulnerable with each other, and we're tender."

If you or someone you know is struggling, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.