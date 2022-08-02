Naomi Judd’s daughters Ashley, Wynonna not named in will, are reportedly listed as beneficiaries of trust

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Details of Naomi Judd’s will, which was filed in Tennessee in May, have surfaced.

The legendary country singer, who died by suicide April 30 at the age of 76, named her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate in legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Strickland was granted "full authority and discretion" to deal with and administer "any real property comprising an asset of my estate, without the approval of any court, the joinder of any beneficiary or the disclosure of the identity of any beneficiary of my estate."

In addition, all real property will be deemed "personal property" after her death and "subject to sale by my Executor, acting without joinder of any beneficiary, for the purpose of facilitating the distribution of my estate among the beneficiaries of this Will, as well as for the purpose of paying taxes, administrative expenses, and any other expenses or debts of my estate, without first being required to exhaust all other personal property of my estate."

NAOMI JUDD DIED FROM SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND, DAUGHTER SAYS

Strickland is entitled to receive "reasonable compensation" as executor of the final plan and will be paid for or reimbursed for "all reasonable expenses, including "attorney’s and accountant’s fees."

Naomi appointed her brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as co-executors in the event of Larry’s death or if he is unable to serve as an executor.

She also designated Strickland to have a "qualifying income interest for life" under the Naomi Ellen Judd Living Trust or through "one or more" of the "QTIP (qualified terminable interest property) marital trusts" established by Judd.

ASHLEY JUDD REFLECTS ON NAOMI JUDD'S SUICIDE: ‘ALL WAS FORGIVEN LONG AGO’

Additionally, an unused "GST Exemption" (generational-skipping trust) directs the executor to allocate in a way "most beneficial to my children and my more remote issue." Judd was a mother to daughters Ashley and Wynonna.

According to Us Weekly, though Ashley and Wynonna are not mentioned by name specifically in the will, a source close to the family told the outlet the two are listed as beneficiaries of Naomi’s trust.

"It is likely they will inherit money through that once it is administered," the insider said of the trust. The source shared that Strickland is also the "administrator and head of the trust, so he really is in control of the whole estate."

Judd's final will was signed, signified and declared "being of sound mind and disposing memory" in November 2017.

The state of Tennessee witnessed and admitted the last will and testament into the probate court in May, nearly two weeks after Naomi died by suicide.

Fox News has reached out to Ashley and Wynonna's reps for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ashley and Wynonna announced their mother's death through a statement shared on social media in April.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," the joint statement said. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered.

"We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Condolences came pouring in from around the world as the country music community mourned the loss of the iconic crooner, who had 14 No. 1 songs across three decades as part of the mother-daughter duo, The Judds.

Just weeks before her death, Naomi and Wynonna reunited and performed at the CMT Awards. The duo also announced they were going back on tour for the first time in 10 years.

"The Final Tour" is now set to begin Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and end Oct. 29. in Lexington, Kentucky.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).