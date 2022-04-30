Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Naomi Judd, Grammy-winning artist, dead at 76

Her death comes before The Judds' induction to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Grammy-award winning artist Naomi Judd of The Judds has died at 76.

Judd's daughters announced her death in a statement on Saturday to the Associated Press.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement said. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi Judd poses at the Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Oct. 6, 2012. Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died, her family announced Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was 76.

Naomi Judd poses at the Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Oct. 6, 2012. Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died, her family announced Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was 76. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Naomi Judd was also the mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd.

Her death comes just days before The Judds induction to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

