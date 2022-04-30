Naomi Judd, Grammy-winning artist, dead at 76

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Grammy-award winning artist Naomi Judd of The Judds has died at 76.

Judd's daughters announced her death in a statement on Saturday to the Associated Press.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement said. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi Judd was also the mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd.

Her death comes just days before The Judds induction to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report