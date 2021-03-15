Woody Allen 'should be in jail,' Meghan McCain says after conclusion of HBO doc

The HBO documentary, "Allen v. Farrow," concluded on Sunday night with its fourth episode.

After the series aired, some celebs took to social media to reflect on the sexual abuse allegations Dylan Farrow, now 35, made against her father, Woody Allen, 85, in the early '90s when she was a young child.

Two separate investigations were conducted in the 1990s and Allen wasn’t charged. Dylan has maintained that she was abused and her allegations have been embraced in the #MeToo era.

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain took to Twitter over the weekend to condemn Hollywood writer/director, Allen.

"@MiaFarrow, Dylan Farrow, @RonanFarrow have showcased such incredible bravery, strength and fortitude sharing their stories in this HBO documentary..." she wrote. "Society and the legal system truly failed Dylan. Woody Allen should be in jail. Period."

Former President Donald Trump's niece, Mary L. Trump, also praised Dylan. "I believe Dylan Farrow," she tweeted. "Thank you @RealDylanFarrow for your extraordinary courage. I am so sorry the system failed you and your family so horribly. #MeToo."

Last week, actress Amber Tamblyn and Rosanna Arquette also spoke up and out against how Dylan's mother, Mia Farrow, now 76, was treated.

"The 3rd episode of #AllenVFarrow is SO damning, beyond the act of what happened to Dylan Farrow. It shows how corruptible all systems can be against any woman who dares to speak up. Hospitals and media alike were rigged to paint Mia Farrow as a monster. Incredibly disturbing," Tamblyn wrote.

"Today International Women’s day I celebrate Dylan Farrow for her courage and I celebrate her mother Mia Farrow who risked everything to protect her children while people vilified her for years love to you both," agreed Arquette.

The documentary also covered Allen's affair with Mia's adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn.

The couple tied the knot in 1997 and have two children. While Allen claimed his relationship with Previn began after her first semester of college, Farrow alleged in the second episode of the doc that their affair began when she was still in high school.

A spokesperson for Allen and Previn previously spoke out following the premiere of "Allen v. Farrow."

"These documentarians had no interest in the truth," a statement sent to Fox News read. "Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so."

Allen has long denied sexually abusing Dylan. He and Previn didn’t participate in the documentary.

