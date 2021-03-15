Mia Farrow claims Woody Allen ‘weaponized’ adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn against her: ‘I love’ her

Mia Farrow said she still loves her estranged daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

On Sunday night’s fourth and final episode of the HBO docuseries "Allen v. Farrow," the 76-year-old detailed how her 1992 split from the filmmaker forever impacted the family.

In the series, the actress detailed the 85-year-old’s alleged affair with Previn, 50. Son Moses defended the director in 2014 and alleged that Farrow was an abusive mother.

"He’s weaponized two of my children that he’s turned against me," said Farrow, as quoted by People magazine on Monday.

According to the outlet, Allen adopted Moses, 43, and Dylan, 35, in December 1991. Farrow was a mother to seven children before meeting Allen: her children with ex-husband André Previn — twins Matthew and Sascha Previn, Lark Song Previn, Fletcher Previn, Summer "Daisy" Song Previn, as well as Soon-Yi and Moses.

"They are all people I loved with all my heart," the actress reflected. "They are all people that I would’ve laid down my life for. I love Soon-Yi. It took me six years to throw away the Christmas stocking I knitted for her thinking she would come back, but she didn’t."

Farrow said that she couldn’t trust men the same way after Allen.

"I never brought [dates or significant others] home because I didn’t want to risk anybody falling for one of my beautiful children or grandchildren," she explained. "If I couldn’t trust Woody after 12 years, I would never take another risk with anybody else. I don’t trust myself to know. How would you know? I don’t know. So I never brought them home."

Farrow also said inviting Allen into her family is "the greatest regret of my life."

"It’s my fault," she said. "I brought this guy into my family. There’s nothing I can do to take that away."

The documentary previously featured videos of a then-7-year-old Dylan describing sexual abuse, allegedly by Allen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the incest claims were first made public in a 1993 lawsuit that awarded Farrow custody of their children. Some of those testimonies supporting Dylan’s claims were revisited in the series, which included the family babysitters, as well as a friend who was at the family’s Connecticut home on Aug. 5, 1992 – the day of the alleged sexual assault.

Two separate investigations were conducted in the 1990s and Allen wasn’t charged. Dylan has maintained that she was abused and her allegations have been embraced in the #MeToo era.

Allen and Previn tied the knot in 1997. While Allen claimed his relationship with Previn began after her first semester of college, Farrow alleged in the second episode that their affair began when she was still in high school.

A spokesperson for Allen and Previn previously spoke out following the premiere of "Allen v. Farrow."

"These documentarians had no interest in the truth," a statement sent to Fox News read. "Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so."

"As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false," the statement continued. "Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts."

Allen has long denied sexually abusing Dylan. He and Previn didn’t participate in the documentary, nor did Moses, now a family therapist.

In a 2020 memoir, Allen said he "never did anything to [Dylan] that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish."

"Allen v. Farrow," a four-part docuseries, aimed to explore Allen and Farrow’s relationship and its fallout, including the sexual abuse allegations. It examined court documents and other previously unseen material.

