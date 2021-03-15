HBO’s ‘Allen v. Farrow’ filmmakers offer Woody Allen a chance to speak out for a fifth episode: ‘We’re here’

The filmmakers behind HBO’s explosive documentary "Allen v. Farrow" have welcomed the filmmaker to share his side of the story after a spokesperson called the series a "hatchet job."

"His perspective, his first-person testimony is included throughout the series," Amy Ziering told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday about the 85-year-old.

"We have his own voice reading, his own writing, his press conferences in his words, his court testimony. His side is represented. And he’s welcome to do an interview [with us]. Standing offer. We’re sure that HBO would do a fifth episode. We’re here."

Lead investigative producer Amy Herdy told the outlet she reached out to Allen’s publicist twice in 2018.

"And I know that they got my request because I spoke to an assistant, who confirmed that they got my request," said Herdy. "They never responded. And so I continued to do a deep dive."

Filmmaker Kirby Dick told the outlet he had "like 50" questions he would want to ask Allen.

"He’s never really sat down with journalists and had an extensive conversation about all the facts in the case," he pointed out.

The fourth and final episode of the series aired Sunday night. The show aimed to explore Allen and Mia Farrow’s relationship and its fallout, including sexual abuse allegations. It examined court documents and other previously unseen material.

In the series, Farrow, 76, detailed Allen’s alleged affair with her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, 50. The documentary featured videos of a then 7-year-old Dylan Farrow describing sexual abuse, allegedly by Allen.

According to the outlet, the incest claims were first made public in a 1993 lawsuit that awarded Farrow custody of their children. Some of those testimonies supporting Dylan’s claims were revisited in the series, which included the family babysitters, as well as a friend who was at the family’s Connecticut home on Aug. 5, 1992 – the day of the alleged sexual assault.

Two separate investigations were conducted in the 1990s and Allen wasn’t charged.

Allen and Previn tied the knot in 1997. While Allen claimed his relationship with Previn began after her first semester of college, Farrow alleged in the second episode that their affair began when she was still in high school.

A spokesperson for Allen and Previn previously spoke out following the premiere of "Allen v. Farrow."

"These documentarians had no interest in the truth," a statement sent to Fox News read. "Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so."

"As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false," the statement continued. "Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts."

Allen has long denied sexually abusing Dylan, 35. He and Previn didn’t participate in the documentary, nor did Moses Farrow, now a family therapist.

In a 2020 memoir, Allen said he "never did anything to [Dylan] that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish."



Dylan has maintained that she was abused and her allegations have been embraced in the #MeToo era.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.