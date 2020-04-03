'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot hosts video party with co-stars amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Gal Gadot held a video chat party with her “Wonder Woman: 1984” co-stars amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to celebrate fellow actor Pedro Pascal’s birthday.

The 34-year-old actress shared an image on Twitter in which she is clearly having a celebratory video chat with her fellow cast members from the sequel to the 2017 hit film “Wonder Woman” including Pascal, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and director Patty Jenkins.

In the foreground of her shot are what appears to be four unfrosted funfetti cupcakes, two of which have candles sticking out of them to celebrate the former “Game of Thrones” actor turning 45 on April 2.

“Happiest birthday @pascalispunk !! We love you so much! It was definitely a new way to celebrate but even when we’re not together we’re always close at heart! ❤️ love you,” she captioned the image.

The stars appear to be self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, which saw the release of the “Wonder Woman” sequel pushed back from June 5 to Aug. 14 instead.

“In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all,” Gadot tweeted at the time of the announcement.

Gadot has been one of the many celebrities that’s utilizing video technology in order to bring people together as the virus continues to mandate self-isolation and social distancing. In March, the actress caught some backlash for enlisting fellow celebrities for a video that many deemed tone-deaf at a time when so many people are struggling both physically and financially.

Gadot organized stars such as Wiig, James Marsden and Natalie Portman, Sarah Silverman and others to sing a cover of John Lennon’s famous song “Imagine.”

“We’re all in this together,” Gadot captioned the video. She said she recorded it on Day 6 of her home quarantine.