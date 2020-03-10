Airlines step up cleaning procedures in response to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines aren’t going to take coronavirus sitting down.

As the outbreak continues to spread, airlines are working hard to ensure that passengers remain safe and healthy. This means that many have ramped up cleaning practices.

Delta Air Lines' recently released footage showing off the company’s fogging procedure. According to Delta, the process “disinfects surface areas that we all touch in the aircraft. The procedure uses a safe, high-grade EPA-registered disinfectant that is highly effective against many communicable diseases, including coronaviruses. Following the fogging procedure, cleaning crews thoroughly clean cabin surfaces including tray tables, seatback screens, and lavatories.”

DELTA, AMERICAN AIRLINES ANNOUNCE REDUCTION IN DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL SERVICE

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines has also “enhanced” its cleaning process. According to its website, the planes are cleaned using “an EPA-approved, hospital-grade disinfectant to address human touchpoints across the passenger cabin, lavatories, and flight deck.”

Southwest also equips its planes with HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters. On the website, it states these filter out “recirculated air onboard each plane to remove airborne particles. As a reference, HEPA filters are also used in hospitals to provide patients with clean air.”

American Airlines also revealed its cleaning process, which meets “or exceeds all CDC guidelines.”

The airline elaborated on its process, writing, “International flights and aircraft with additional time on the ground receive a detailed 30-point cleaning package each day. All of our aircraft also undergo a deep cleaning procedure on a regularly scheduled basis.”

American said the cleaning process “includes a more thorough cleaning of all hard surfaces, including tray tables and armrests.”