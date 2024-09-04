Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies

Winona Ryder says A-list actor wouldn't kiss her in an audition because she was 'too young'

Ryder auditioned for the 1994 movie, 'The Hudsucker Proxy'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ star Justin Theroux on playing Winona Ryder’s ‘desperate’ love interest in sequel Video

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ star Justin Theroux on playing Winona Ryder’s ‘desperate’ love interest in sequel

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ star Justin Theroux tells Fox News Digital what it was like working with co-stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara.

Winona Ryder has starred opposite many of Hollywood's leading men - Keanu Reeves, Adam Sandler and Christian Bale to name a few - all of whom have played the actress's love interest. 

However, one A-list actor previously refused to entertain the idea of an on-screen romance with Ryder, all because of her age.

Acting since she was a teenager, Ryder was asked if she could remember auditioning for movies she had been rumored to be involved in over the years, including Tom Cruise's blockbuster, "Jerry McGuire," the 1999 classic "Fight Club" and the Coen brothers' directed film, "The Hudsucker Proxy."

TOM CRUISE, WINONA RYDER AND REESE WITHERSPOON: WHY YOUR FAVORITE '90S STARS ARE STILL RULING HOLLYWOOD TODAY

Winona Ryder grins and looks bright eyed at a Walk of Fame Ceremony for Tim Burton

Winona Ryder says she auditioned for the 1994 film, "The Hudsucker Proxy." (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ryder was able to recollect the latter - a 1990s screwball comedy - which ultimately starred Tim Robbins and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

"I auditioned a few times," Ryder remembered on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast with Josh Horowitz.

"I wanted to work with [the Coen brothers] so badly. I worshiped the Coen brothers, obviously, as does everyone."

Winona Ryder in a black love sleeve dress with a scoop neck and bun on the carpet for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

While recounting her audition for "The Hudsucker Proxy," Winona Ryder took a detour to remember another audition she had during the same timeframe. (Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I remember because I was also auditioning for ‘Fearless’ with Jeff Bridges, and I remember that audition. It was really around the same time, I think. Jeff Bridges, who I love, like, wouldn’t kiss me because I was, like, too young," she said through laughter. 

The film was released in 1994, which means at the time of auditions, Ryder was likely around 21 years old, putting Bridges at around 43. 

"At the end of the scene, he was supposed to kiss me," said Ryder. 

Bridges gave her a kiss on the forehead instead.

According to the star, Bridges told her, "‘You’re like my daughter's age.'"

"And I was like, ‘Nooo, I love you!'" she recalled fondly. 

Winona Ryder tilts her head a bit and looks a bit shocked during a conference split Jeff Bridges in a black suit looks to his right on the carpet begrudgingly

Winona Ryder says that Jeff Bridges refused to kiss her because she was "too young." (Vera Anderson/WireImage/John Nacion/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"Jeff Bridges, who I love, like, wouldn’t kiss me because I was, like, too young."

— Winona Ryder

Ryder was ultimately not cast in the movie. She then redirected herself back to the Coen brothers audition, finishing that story.

"My final callback was while I was doing ‘[The] Age of Innocence,' so I had to leave the set in a corset," she remembered. 

Ryder described how she was running late and still in costume. She felt "so discombobulated" that she "completely blew" the audition.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Winona Ryder soft smiles on the carpet in a black dress with ruffles on the top

Winona Ryder not only did not get the role in "Fearless" with Jeff Bridges, but also did not star in "The Huduscker Proxy," which she auditioned for several times. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ryder's upcoming film, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," will be released in theaters this Friday. Her final season of Netflix's "Stranger Things" will stream next year. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending