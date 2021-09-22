Willie Garson's 'Sex and the City' co-stars pay tribute to actor after his death: 'A source of light'

Willie Garson, best known for playing Stanford Blatch on " Sex and the City ," died on Tuesday. He was 57 years old.

The actor was reportedly suffering from pancreatic cancer. Garson's passing was confirmed by his son, Nathen, who led the tributes pouring in for the beloved star.

"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," Nathen wrote on Instagram. "I’m so proud of you."

"You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known," he added.

Soon, Garson's "SATC" co-stars took to social media to honor their late friend.

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in the series, wrote in a tweet, "We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life," she wrote. "He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always."

"I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner," said Mario Cantone, who played Garson's husband in "Sex and the City." He added, "I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness. You were a gift from the gods."

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, penned, "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo."

Kristin David, who plays Charlotte York, said on Instagram, "He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him."

"But I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood. We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen. Nathen’s strength and wisdom beyond his years are evident in his beautiful tribute to his dad. The outpouring of love is earned dear Willie," she added.

Meanwhile, Chris Noth, who played John Preston, also known as Mr. Big in the series, simply posted a photo on Instagram of Sarah Jessica Parker and Garson laughing together and captioned it, "Willie" alongside heart and broken-heart emojis.

David Eigenberg, who portrayed Hobbes' husband Steve Brady on "Sex and the City," wrote, "Willie… the kindest most beautiful beautiful man. There are none better. Sleep well my friend. You will always be remembered."

Garson was last pictured filming scenes for the upcoming revival series for HBO Max called "And Just Like That."

An HBO/HBO Max spokesperson told Fox News on Tuesday: "Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Born William Garson Paszamant in Highland Park, New Jersey, Garson began studying acting at age 13 at the Actors Institute in New York. He made hundreds of appearances on TV and in motion pictures.

Besides "Sex and the City," he was perhaps best known as Mozzie, a con man on the TV show "White Collar," and also had recurring roles on "NYPD Blue," "Hawaii Five-0" and "Supergirl."

Garson's "White Collar" co-star and friend, Matt Bomer, also penned a moving tribute.

"Willie. I don’t understand. And it’s not fair. This past year, you taught me so much about courage and resilience and love. I still haven’t wrapped my head around a world without you in it — where I can’t call you when I need to laugh, or be inspired. The last thing you did when we said goodbye was pull down your mask (I hate covid), smile, and wink at me," Bomer wrote on Instagram. "I know that it wasn’t reflective of the pain you were going through, but it was indicative of everything you were and are to me: some one who lifted me up, who made me better, and who always, always made me smile. This also reminded me how strong our White Collar family is. We were all there for Willie, and for each other. I love you forever Willie Garson. You live on in our hearts and minds always: and your White Collar family is always here for Nathen. Save a place for me, because you know I want to be at your table up there."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.