Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' star, dead at 57

Willie Garson – an actor famous for his role on "Sex and the City," has died. He was 57.

A family member confirmed his death to Variety. Per the outlet, a cause of death has not been shared.

The "White Collar" star was known for his quirky character "Mozzie" and appeared in numerous titles during his career in Hollywood, including, "Hawaii Five-0," "Quantum Leap," "Girl Meets World," "Mr. Belvedere," "Just Shoot Me!" "Big Mouth," "Supergirl," and a slew of others.

Garson had some 170 acting credits to his jacket and was a force in various supporting roles.

Garson's last social media post pointed to his aura on and off-screen.

"BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS," he tweeted on Sept. 4.



This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.