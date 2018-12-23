William Shatner slams #MeToo movement for lack of context about 'Baby It's Cold Outside'

William Shatner stands firm on his defense of controversial Christmas classic "Baby It's Cold Outside," claiming that the #MeToo movement dismisses the context in which the song was written at the time.

WILLIAM SHATNER BATTLES WITH FANS OVER 'BABY IT'S COLD OUTSIDE'

"[The song 'Baby It's Cold Outside' is] just offering an invitation and presenting an argument for not leaving," Shatner, 87, told DailyMail TV this week. "You're not saying, 'I'm closing the door and you can't leave!' It's not force, it's verbal persuasion, which works in the act."

"In 2018 we have the #MeToo movement, which I think is great, that these hidden forces are exposed and not to be allowed and women have equal rights," he noted. "I've got three daughters [ages 60, 57 and 54], I'm all for that. But if you look back at things that were written and said 20, 30 years ago, it’s a different context, and you've got to judge it by that context. Rape and pillage, absolutely not — those are crimes against humanity. But saying 'Would you make love with me?' and the opposing party says 'yes' or 'no,' I can't fathom what’s wrong with that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "It's like saying, 'Would you have dinner, would you like to write a song with me, would you do an interview?' I'm not insulted by you asking me to do an interview. Maybe it's my mindset based on the years I've lived, but I'm trying to be fair and I don't see the problem."

Last week, Shatner got into a Twitter debate with fans and followers over the song, which had been banned in some markets due to lyrics that could be interpreted as alluding to rape, most notably the line, "Say, what's in this drink?"

"I've tweeted about it just to get it out there and have some fun with the people who think differently. On my part there's no animosity, just a difference of opinion," he said.

RADIO STATION SCRAPS 'BABY IT'S COLD OUTSIDE' BAN AFTER LISTENER OUTCRY

Shatner once more addressed his daughters, saying he's happy that sexual harassment and assault are being thwarted and exposed in the workplace, but that he believes the #MeToo movement as a whole as "become hysterical," making him fearful to give women any compliments.

"It's a whole new culture. The whole business has changed. The whole man-woman relationship has changed to a severe degree," he said. "It's all about sensitizing you to what is harassment. You might say, as I have on numerous occasions, 'looking good,' 'wow, what a great dress,' 'great legs,' 'I love your hair.' Nothing grabby, touchy-feely, nothing sexual — just innocuous compliments that one might say to anybody, with no intent of lasciviousness."

SINGER DEFENDS 'BABY IT'S COLD OUTSIDE' AFTER RADIO STATIONS BAN THE SONG

He even admitted that he's nervous about posing for photos with "Star Trek" fans, confessing, "People say 'Can I put my arm around you?' I say, 'Yes, of course,' but I don't [initiate physical contact]. I've changed my behavior to quite a degree … because it's a revolution."