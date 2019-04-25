William Shatner and 'Miss Congeniality' fans celebrate the 'perfect date' April 25

"Miss Congeniality" fans know today is a special date, in fact, it's the "perfect date."

The viral meme, which has popped up on April 25 every year for the last 19 years since the movie premiered in 2000, is taken from the iconic moment in the film when Miss Rhode Island, played by Heather Burns, is asked to describe her perfect date while competing in the Miss United States beauty pageant.

William Shatner's who played pageant host, Stan Fields asks, "Miss Rhode Island, please describe your idea of a perfect date."

To which the character replies, "That's a tough one. I'd have to say April 25th. Because it's not too hot, not too cold, all you need is a light jacket," obviously misinterpreting the question completely.

The line turned into one of the most beloved moments from the movie which follows Sandra Bullock who plays an FBI agent who must go undercover at the pageant as contestant Miss New Jersey Gracie Lou Freebush in order to stop a terrorist from bombing the pageant.

Shatner took to Twitter to celebrate the famed day.

As did other fans of the movie including actor Joseph Gordon Levitt: