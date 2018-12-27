The most anticipated movies of 2019

New year means new mega-hit movies in the making, many ready to be watched.

Sequels and remakes have proven to be popular, and this 2019 brings no shortage of them as well as a bunch of animated children's films and sci-fi thrillers.

Here are some of the most anticipated movies of the budding year, listed in no specific order.

“Captain Marvel”

Set in the 1990s, “Captain Marvel” follows Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes at a time when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Based on the Marvel comic character first appearing in 1968, the movie is an "all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” according to a press release.

The film also stars Mckenna Grace as young Carol Danvers and Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva.

“Captain Marvel” is set to release March 8.

“Toy Story 4”

“Toy Story” fans, rejoice!

There’s a new toy on the block in the fourth installment of the franchise — “Toy Story 4.”

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the characters will welcome a new friend named “Forky” — a spork with googly eyes and pipe cleaners for arms.

"Last Man Standing" actor Tim Allen will once again give voice to Buzz Lightyear, as he has done since the first debuted in 1995. Tom Hanks will also be returning to the franchise as the voice of Woody.

Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” opens on June 21, almost 24 years after the debut of the original “Toy Story”

“Frozen 2”

“Frozen 2” is the widely anticipated sequel of Walt Disney’s Pictures’ animated 2013 mega-hit “Frozen.”

The film will continue to focus on Elsa (Indina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell). Jennifer Lee, co-director of the “Frozen” films, told Variety that “Frozen 2” will be “bigger, more epic” than the original: “They’re going to go far out of Arendelle.”

Fans of the franchise can anticipate plenty of new music — Lee revealed "Frozen 2" already has four new songs.

The movie is set to release on Nov. 22.

“Rocketman”

The highly anticipated "Rocketman" tells the story of Elton John’s life, starring Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taron Egerton and directed by Dexter Fletcher.

Fans of the rock icon might be surprised to see flashes of the 71-year-old star in his more formative years exuding glamour and wearing opulent costumes — as well as the darker moments in the singer's life as he deals with the pressures of fame.

"Rocketman" is set to release in theaters on May 17.

“Avengers: Endgame”

The fourth Marvel Studios' "Avengers" film is already making history.

The "Avengers: Endgame" trailer broke the record for the most views in 24 hours.

"To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning until the endgame and making this the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours!" Marvel Studios tweeted.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, “Avengers: Endgame” is set to release in theaters on April 26.

“Dumbo”

Fantasy genious Tim Burton is directing the remake of the classic family film "Dumbo," first introduced in 1941.

The film will be mixing in some old with the new. Plot details are being kept secret but early descriptions hint the film is following the original plot while also adding in some new points, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The all-new grand live-action adventure stars Eva Green, Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton.

“Dumbo” is set to release March 29.

“The Lion King”

Yet another remake of a Disney classic — “The Lion King” will star the voices of Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, "Atlanta" star Donald Glover and James Earl Jones.

Rogen will play the voice of Pumbaa, Ejiofor the voice of Scar, Glover the voice of Simba and Jones will return as the voice of Mufasa.

“Everything the light touches is our kingdom,” Jones says in the trailer. “But a king’s time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day, the sun will set on my time here, and will rise with you as the new king.”

Directed by Jon Favreau, “The Lion King” is set to release on July 19.

“Star Wars: Episode IX”

“Star Wars: Episode IX,” written and directed by J.J. Abrams, is the conclusion of the ‘Star War’s sequel trilogy.

The role of Leia Organa will be somehow played by Carrie Fisher, despite the actress passing away last year.

Mark Hamill and Anthony Daniels, who’ve played Luke Skywalker and C-3PO, respectively, will be in the latest installment of the sci-fi series alongside Billy Dee Williams, who will once again portray Lando Calrissian, according to a press release.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” director J.J. Abrams said in the release. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character.

“With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

“Star Wars: Episode IX" is set to release Dec. 20.

“Glass”

Fans of the 2016 film “Split” are in luck with this sequel.

"Glass" will feature security guard David Dunn (Bruce Willis) as he uses his supernatural powers to track Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), a severely disturbed man who has 24 different personalities.

The thriller, also starring Samuel L. Jackson and Sarah Paulson and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, will hit theaters on Jan. 18.