Whoopi Goldberg trashes Trump for skipping White House Correspondents' Dinner

“The View” star Whoopi Goldberg took President Trump to task Wednesday for skipping this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, insisting he has “no sense of humor.”

“We have to take it… If you’re in the public eye – somebody’s got something to say. Somebody will always crack on you. What you can’t do is you can’t go after them personally. You can’t go after their family. You can’t retaliate. That’s not how that works,” Goldberg said.

“If you can’t take it, you shouldn’t be in the job, because everybody is kicking your ass as president. It doesn’t matter what side you’re on. Every president has taken it, and taken it like champs. Every one of them... He does not.”

Goldberg went on to defend the media, saying that they’ve “got it right and got it wrong” and whenever they get something wrong, they “correct it,” something she dinged the president for not doing.

Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar also piled on the president. Hostin said it’s “unfortunate” that President Trump “doesn’t seem to enjoy the fact the Constitution provides for a free press.” Behar slammed Trump for not admitting “any flaws” and believed he would “behead the jesters.”

Meanwhile, co-host Abby Huntsman insisted that President Trump “has got material to use,” suggesting that all he has to do is “play a ten-minute clip of every commentator that came out saying he was a Russian spy.”

President Trump has not attended any White House Correspondents' Dinners since he took office. He will be holding a rally this Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the night of the event.