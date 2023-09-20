Who is Bijou Phillips?

Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson on Monday after 12 years of marriage.

Phillips, 43, cited "irreconcilable differences" in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The couple married in 2011 and have one daughter together. Phillips' petition requested full legal and physical custody of their minor daughter, with Masterson receiving child visitation. Phillips also requested that she be awarded spousal support and asked for the court to terminate any support to Masterson.

Per the filing, all assets between the couple are to be determined and divided. There is no mention of a prenuptial agreement.

Two weeks ago, the "That '70s Show" actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty in May on two counts of forcible rape. A jury was hung on a third charge.

Masterson, 47, initially faced up to 45 years in prison for three counts of rape by force or fear, which occurred between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home.

"The Ranch" actor was on trial for the second time, less than six months after his first ended in a mistrial in November.

Phillips was present throughout the retrial, and court sketches showed Masterson blowing a kiss to Phillips before being led away after he was sentenced.

Last week, it was reported that Phillips was reportedly "distraught" over Masterson’s conviction but allegedly had "no plans" to leave the disgraced actor.

"She has had a very difficult time since the conviction," a source told People. "She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all."

Following the divorce filing, Phillips' lawyer said in a statement, "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter."

The lawyer added, "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

Here is what to know about Masterson's soon-to-be ex-wife.

Phillips met Masterson at a celebrity poker game

Masterson and Phillips first met at a celebrity poker game in 2004.

"Every guy at the table was flirting with me but Danny," the actress told Paper magazine in 2009. "He wasn’t laughing at my jokes. I was like, ‘Who is this Danny Masterson and what does he think he’s doing?’"

Masterson recalled hearing of Phillips' reputation before meeting her.

"After Vegas and talking to her a few times, I was shocked by how unbelievably intelligent she was," Masterson told the magazine. "She knew every book I had ever read. I was like, ‘This girl is amazing.’"

According to the Daily Mail, "Bijou is treating the results of the trial against her husband as a death," a source told the outlet in June. "The devastation and reality of it all are at a level that you'd never even imagine."

A lavish Irish wedding

The couple became engaged in 2009 and tied the knot in October 2011 after seven years together. According to Us Weekly, the couple wed at a castle in Ireland.

Prior to tying the knot, Phillips shared with Us Weekly that she wasn't so sure she saw an engagement with Masterson in her future.

"It’s not a yes. It’s not a no. It just sort of is, you know?" Phillips told the outlet in 2008.

Fast-forward to 2014, the couple welcomed a child together, daughter Fianna Francis Masterson.

Masterson announced the news on Instagram at the time, saying, "mom and baby are doing amazing."

Phillips was seen throughout both trials — the first which was declared a mistrial in November — supporting her husband.

"She's had Danny's back through this whole process and never thought this would be the result," the source told the Daily Mail.

Masterson's monthlong first trial began in October. Masterson, free on bail at the time, was accompanied to court by a large group of friends and family with ties to both Scientology and the entertainment industry, including Bijou.

In the retrial, a jury of seven men and five women deliberated for eight days before reaching the verdicts in May. Masterson initially faced up to 45 years in prison if he was found guilty on three counts of rape by force or fear on alleged sexual assaults, which occurred between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home.

Masterson's legal team argued that the acts were consensual and attempted to discredit the women’s stories by highlighting changes and inconsistencies over time, which the defense said showed signs of coordination.

Bijou's sister is married to Billy Baldwin

Bijou's sister, Chynna Phillips, married Billy Baldwin in 1995. Billy, who is Alec Baldwin's younger brother, was also in attendance during Masterson's trial.

According to Deadline, when Masterson was taken away, "Baldwin and friends stayed in the courtroom in an obvious state of shock."

Bijou and Chynna Phillips come from famous parents. Genevieve Waite, the late South African actress, and John Phillips, late singer of The Mamas and The Papas, wed in 1972 before splitting in 1985.

Chynna is active on social media.

In May, Chynna took to Instagram to share a picture of Billy standing in a lake with the caption, "Peace Of Christ."

Phillips has a kidney transplant

In 2017, Masterson shared that his wife had a "100% successful" kidney transplant.

"My lady has been [slowly] dying for the past 7 years of an incurable kidney disease. She was given the gift of an encore by a tall angel," Masterson wrote on Instagram at the time. "Our daughter will have a mother."

"We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are. 100% successful transplant. Now the real work begins for her to silence any chance of rejection. Our deepest gratitude to a perfect transplant team. And a life owed to a tall drink of water," he concluded. "Sláinte!"

She is a model-actress-singer

Bijou has previously modeled for Calvin Klein and has appeared on the covers of Italian Vogue and Interview magazine.

In 1999, she released her first studio album, "I'd Rather Eat Glass." That same year, she made her film debut in "Black & White."

Phillips then appeared in 2001's "Bully" with her most recent film being "Chelsea on the Rocks" in 2008.

In 2017, Phillips' "Bully" co-star Daniel Franzese went public with accusations of assault and bullying.

Franzese took to Facebook and wrote in a long post that the alleged mistreatment occurred on the set of their movie "Bully."

"She body shamed me and ridiculed me about my sexuality and physically assaulted me," Franzese alleged about being on-set for the movie released in 2001. "I was scared and closeted and feared for my job. It started with a lot of eye‪ rolling whenever we spoke but‪ escalated when we did a cast shoot for the poster‪. ‪As we were shooting she kept loudly saying ‘Are you gay?!’ and laughing‪ while the producers‪ and photographer did nothing‪ to stop her."

In a statement to TMZ at the time, Phillips said she doesn't "remember that time well, those years are a blur."

"I was a teenager and reckless in my behavior. ... I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad," she added.

"I am so mortified by this behavior and have contacted Daniel and apologized to him privately. I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ community and Daniel."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and the Associated Press contributed to this report.