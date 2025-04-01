Expand / Collapse search
The Who frontman Roger Daltrey is going blind and deaf

The lead singer of The Who performed with bandmate Pete Townshend at a charity event in London last week

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
While The Who's Roger Daltrey still has what it takes to perform, the 81-year-old rock legend is dealing with some physical changes that are out of his control.

While performing alongside his bandmate Pete Townshend for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity event in London last week, Daltrey gave the crowd an unexpected health update. 

"The joys of getting old mean you go deaf. I also now have got the joy of going blind," he revealed mid-set, per Sky News.

Roger Daltry

Roger Daltrey revealed he's going deaf and blind at 81 years old. (James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Fortunately, I still have my voice, because then I’ll have a full Tommy," he said, referencing the title character of The Who's 1969 album. "Deaf, dumb and blind kid."

During the set, Townshend, 79, also revealed he was recovering from a knee replacement. 

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey performed for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity event in London last week. (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Four and a half weeks ago, I had my left knee replaced," said Townshend, who injured his knee while dancing. 

Daltrey isn't the only musician who's recently suffered a hearing ailment. 

The Who

The Who, from left, John Entwistle, Keith Moon, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, pose for a press call, July 1971, in Surrey, United Kingdom. (Michael Putland/Getty Images)

In May 2023, legendary artist Paul Simon revealed that most of his hearing in his left ear was gone.

In February, Simon announced he would be returning to the stage after nearly a decade-long hiatus. He plans to embark on a series of intimate concert performances – a spring and summer 2025 event he’s calling "A Quiet Celebration Tour."

"The evolution of this extraordinary artist continues to unfold with this offering," a press release stated, "in which Simon chose to perform in intimate venues where the acoustics are optimal in consideration of the severe hearing loss that he incurred over the last few years."

Paul Simon

In May 2023, Paul Simon revealed most of his hearing in his left ear was gone. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

His tour comes after he previously noticed his hearing was deteriorating while he created his last album, "Seven Psalms."

"Quite suddenly I lost most of the hearing in my left ear, and nobody has an explanation for it. So, everything became more difficult," Simon previously told The Times in 2023.

"My reaction to that was frustration and annoyance; not quite anger yet, because I thought it would pass, it would repair itself."

