The Who frontman Roger Daltrey is going blind and deaf

While The Who's Roger Daltrey still has what it takes to perform, the 81-year-old rock legend is dealing with some physical changes that are out of his control.

While performing alongside his bandmate Pete Townshend for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity event in London last week, Daltrey gave the crowd an unexpected health update.

"The joys of getting old mean you go deaf. I also now have got the joy of going blind," he revealed mid-set, per Sky News.

PAUL SIMON RETURNING TO STAGE AFTER 7-YEAR HIATUS DESPITE SEVERE HEARING LOSS

"Fortunately, I still have my voice, because then I’ll have a full Tommy," he said, referencing the title character of The Who's 1969 album. "Deaf, dumb and blind kid."

During the set, Townshend, 79, also revealed he was recovering from a knee replacement.

"Four and a half weeks ago, I had my left knee replaced," said Townshend, who injured his knee while dancing.

Daltrey isn't the only musician who's recently suffered a hearing ailment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In May 2023, legendary artist Paul Simon revealed that most of his hearing in his left ear was gone.

In February, Simon announced he would be returning to the stage after nearly a decade-long hiatus. He plans to embark on a series of intimate concert performances – a spring and summer 2025 event he’s calling "A Quiet Celebration Tour."

PAUL SIMON REVEALS HEARING LOSS, REFLECTS ON MORTALITY: ‘MY GENERATION’S TIME IS UP’

"The evolution of this extraordinary artist continues to unfold with this offering," a press release stated, "in which Simon chose to perform in intimate venues where the acoustics are optimal in consideration of the severe hearing loss that he incurred over the last few years."

His tour comes after he previously noticed his hearing was deteriorating while he created his last album, "Seven Psalms."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Quite suddenly I lost most of the hearing in my left ear, and nobody has an explanation for it. So, everything became more difficult," Simon previously told The Times in 2023.

"My reaction to that was frustration and annoyance; not quite anger yet, because I thought it would pass, it would repair itself."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post.