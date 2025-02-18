Paul Simon returning to stage after 7-year hiatus despite severe hearing loss

After nearly a decade-long hiatus, legendary artist Paul Simon is returning to the stage for a special tour.

Simon, 83, plans to embark on a series of intimate concert performances — a spring and summer 2025 event he’s calling "A Quiet Celebration Tour."

"The evolution of this extraordinary artist continues to unfold," the press release stated, "In which Simon chose to perform in intimate venues where the acoustics are optimal in consideration of the severe hearing loss that he incurred over the last few years."

In May 2023, Simon revealed most of the hearing in his left ear was gone.

However, "The Sound of Silence" collaborator shared he’s been "inspired to perform again."

"Simon chose to perform in intimate venues where the acoustics are optimal in consideration of the severe hearing loss that he incurred over the last few years." — Paul Simon's spokesperson

"Simon began work rehearsing and figuring out how he could bring ‘Seven Psalms’ to the stage along with new arrangements of familiar favorites," the press release continued.

"Simon often says the listener completes the song, and he was eager to expand the experience into the live forum by performing this intricately layered work in intimate rooms with pristine acoustics."

"A Quiet Celebration Tour" will kick off in New Orleans on April 4 and travel throughout North America, in addition to performances in Canada. Simon will conclude his tour in Seattle in August.

His tour comes after he previously noticed his hearing was deteriorating while he created his last album, "Seven Psalms."

"Quite suddenly I lost most of the hearing in my left ear, and nobody has an explanation for it. So, everything became more difficult," Simon previously told The Times in 2023.

"My reaction to that was frustration and annoyance; not quite anger yet, because I thought it would pass, it would repair itself."

Unfortunately, Simon’s hearing has not repaired itself. The singer also noted at the time that he was recovering from a bout of COVID, and said in the interview, "Boy, have I been beaten up in these last couple of years."

In 2018, Simon announced he was retiring from touring. In a social media post, he wrote, "I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing," adding, it "feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating, and something of a relief."

His wife of over 30 years, Edie Brickell, sang a duet with him in the final section of "Seven Psalms," which includes the lyrics, "Heaven is beautiful/ It’s almost like home/ Children, get ready/ It’s time to come home."

The couple share three children: Adrian Edward, Lulu and Gabriel Elijah.

Simon was previously married to the late Carrie Fisher. The couple met in the late ‘70s but didn’t wed until August 1983. They divorced less than a year later, in July 1984.

