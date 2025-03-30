Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Morgan Wallen walks off SNL stage, returns to 'God's country'

'I'm the Problem' singer Morgan Wallen returned to SNL as the musical act for the first time in 5 years

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Morgan Wallen pleads guilty in chair-throwing incident Video

Morgan Wallen pleads guilty in chair-throwing incident

Country music star Morgan Wallen pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment charges after throwing a chair off a rooftop bar in Nashville. (Credit: WZTV)

Morgan Wallen left "Saturday Night Live" for "God's country."

The country singer returned to the late-night sketch comedy show as the musical act for the first time in five years to promote his upcoming album, "I'm the Problem." After host Mikey Madison thanked the "Last Night" singer for appearing on the show, Wallen walked directly off the stage, as cameras panned out to the cast congratulating each other for another completed episode.

COUNTRY STAR MORGAN WALLEN'S HIT SONG WAS ‘STUPIDLY’ PASSED ON BY LUKE BRYAN

Country singer Morgan Wallen wears gold chains with a black T-shirt

Morgan Wallen walked off "Saturday Night Live" set after returning for the first time in five years. (Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images)

Shortly after leaving Manhattan's 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Wallen wrote that he was excited to return home.

"Get me to God's country," the "Sand in My Boots" singer told his millions of fans on Instagram stories.

MORGAN WALLEN FANS LEFT DISAPPOINTED OVER COUNTRY STAR'S ‘I'M THE PROBLEM' TOUR

Sources told Fox News Digital that nothing was wrong at "SNL," and Wallen's walk-off appeared to be an "oops" moment.

"That was the way he entered and exited the studio all week during rehearsal and camera blocking, so he just walked that way after hugging Mikey," an insider revealed.

Morgan Wallen, Mikey Madison and SNL star Chloe Fineman.

Oscar-winner Mikey Madison appeared as the host of "Saturday Night Live" on March 29, alongside cast member Chloe Fineman. (NBC)

Morgan Wallen Instagram story of an airplane

Wallen shared an Instagram story from an airport after his "SNL" gig. (Morgan Wallen/Instagram)

Wallen performed two songs from his upcoming album, including "Just in Case" and "I'm the Problem."

His return to "SNL" was years in the making following a controversial debut.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Roughly seven months into the pandemic, Wallen was asked to be the musical guest on an October episode of "Saturday Night Live." Days before he was scheduled to perform, footage went viral across social media showing the singer not wearing a COVID mask at an Alabama football game and celebrating with various women at a bar afterward. People who supported masks and social distancing during the pandemic were outraged.

Country singer Morgan Wallen wears blue denim shirt and hat

Morgan Wallen earned a number of 2025 ACM nominations. (John Shearer/Getty Images)

He was immediately removed from the scheduled "SNL" appearance. Wallen apologized in a video shared online.

"I'm in New York City in a hotel room, I was getting ready for 'SNL' this Saturday, and I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play," he said. "That's because of COVID protocols, which I understand."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After apologizing, he added, "I think I've lost myself a little bit. I've tried to find joy in the wrong places, and it's left me with less joy. So I'mma go try to work on that. I'm gonna take a step back from the spotlight for a while and go work on myself."

Two months later, Wallen was invited back to 30 Rockefeller Plaza for a second chance on "Saturday Night Live." He not only performed, but also poked fun at his bar antics while appearing in a sketch with Pete Davidson, Jason Bateman and Bowen Yang.

Saturday Night Live starred Morgan Wallen.

Morgan poked fun at himself on an episode of "SNL" with Pete Davidson, Jason Bateman and Bowen Yang. (Will Heath)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When the episode was over, he thanked the audience for "giving this poor Southern boy a second Yankee chance."

Wallen was recently nominated for a host of 2025 ACM Awards, including entertainer of the year, male artist of the year, artist-songwriter of the year, and single of the year with Post Malone for their hit, "I Had Some Help."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending