Jon Hamm joins George Clooney, Hugh Grant on list of 'eternal bachelors' who eventually ditch the single life

Jon Hamm is joining former Hollywood bachelors, including George Clooney and Hugh Grant, who eventually said "I do."

Hamm, 52 and Anna Osceola, 35, tied the knot June 24 in Big Sur, California, People magazine reported. Hamm was previously in an 18-year relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt and never made their union official.

In 2022, Hamm opened up on the Howard Stern SiriusXM show, saying he was "comfortable" in his relationship with Osceola and could see it leading to marriage.

Clooney waited until he was 53 to marry his wife, human rights activist Amal Alamuddin. In 2021, Clooney was a guest on "WTF With Marc Maron" and said he never intended to get married or have children, and his mind was changed when he met his current wife.

Grant previously told People magazine he was not "really a believer in marriage" before tying the knot with his wife, Anna, in 2018.

Below is a look at other A-listers who ate their words on marriage when they met the right person.

Jon Hamm

Hamm and Osceola reportedly tied the knot June 24 in Big Sur, California. The "Mad Men" co-stars became engaged in February after two years of dating, per People magazine.

In September, Hamm got candid in an interview about their relationship, saying he’s "very much" head over heels for his partner.

"It's only been in the last couple of years, me kind of sitting down and really thinking about all that stuff, that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness," Hamm said on "The Howard Stern Show" at the time.

"It sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real, and it's — for want of a better word — it's what I'm working for."

Hamm's comments came after the actor revealed he was in the "process of working on [himself]" after losing his mom when he was 10 years old.

Hamm added it took him some time and therapy to get to a state he could consider settling down with Osceola.

"When you lose someone that's so important to you, like a mother, so early, that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility," Hamm explained.

"That blocks a lot of that availability and vulnerability."

Hamm and Osceola met in 2014 on the set of "Mad Men." She played Clementine in the show’s series finale.

"I'm in a relationship right now and ... it's comfortable, it's a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of," Hamm remarked.

George Clooney

One of Hollywood's most famous bachelors had no plans on getting married before meeting "the one."

Clooney was outspoken in the past about his desire to stay single, but that all changed when he met Amal Alamuddin. In November 2021, Clooney was a guest on "WTF With Marc Maron" when he shared that he had sworn off marriage.

"Listen, I didn't want to get married; I didn't want to have kids," Clooney, now a father of two, shared at the time. "And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I just fell madly in love."

He described his wife on the podcast as "the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman" he's ever met, and he "couldn't be happier."

George and Amal tied the knot in Italy in 2014 and share twins Alexander and Ella.

"It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined," Amal told Elle in 2022 of her marriage to the movie star. "I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance."

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant was once known to be an eligible bachelor before he met wife Anna Eberstein.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after several years of dating, per People magazine. Following a private London ceremony, Grant shared that he wished he did not wait so long to make their union official.

Grant was 57 at the time of their wedding. Eberstein was 39.

"It's really nice, I can't pretend it isn't," Grant said on the "Today" show shortly after the wedding. "I should have done it before. I'm just lucky. I'm lucky. I've got a great wife. I love her."

The couple share three children: John, born in 2012; a daughter, born in 2015; and their third child, born in 2018.

In 2018, Grant spoke to People magazine about the joys of fatherhood. "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me."

"It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly, you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case. And they love you, and it's all enchanting."

Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld waited until he was in his 40s to get married.

Jerry was 45 when he became engaged to Jessica Sklar, 28, in November 1999. The pair tied the knot on Christmas Day the same year.

The comedian's marriage to Jessica is the only time he's said "I do," but Jessica was married when she first met the actor.

The couple first met at a Reebok gym in New York City, the former fashion publicist previously told The New York Times. At the time, Jessica was already married to producer Eric Nederlander.

Eventually she ended her marriage to Nederlander and married Jerry roughly a year after they began dating.

Jerry and Jessica share three kids together. The couple welcomed their daughter Sascha in November 2000. By March 2003, Jessica gave birth to Julian. They completed their family with the birth of Shepherd in August 2005.

In 2020, Seinfeld told Entertainment Tonight his secret to a marriage of 20-plus years.

"Well, I'm not in Hollywood. I'm in New York, so I have a little advantage there," he told the outlet. "I always thought that LA was very bad for marriage. I think you need good — four seasons is good marriage weather. When it's sunny and warm all the time, that's not good for long relationships, you know? 'Cause it makes you want to venture out. It makes you want to venture out. It's nice out. In New York, you just want to stay home in the winter."

Idris Elba

Idris Elba proved that if it doesn't work out the first time, you should try again.

The actor, 50, tied the knot for the third time in 2019 with model Sabrina Dhowre. The couple had a beautiful black-tie wedding that April at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakech, Morocco. Idris and Sabrina got engaged in February 2018.

The English actor opened up about his marriage to People magazine last year, specifically how he and Sabrina navigate arguments. Elba said "there's no hard, fast rule how to navigate" it.

"Everyday sort of squabbles, you just differ and move on," he said. "I think never losing sight of the fact that it's a journey is really important. When you're swimming, you don't look up to count the laps, because you get tired very quickly. It's a bit like that with marriage. I love anniversaries, but I don't want to count the years."

The pair work together on their joint Audible podcast "Coupledom."

Idris married his first wife, Hanne "Kim" Nørgaard, in 1999 before splitting in 2003. The couple share daughter Isan, 21.

In 2006, Idris married Sonya Nicole Hamlin, only to divorce the same year. Idris also has a son, Winston, 9, with ex-girlfriend, Naiyana Garth.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey did not rush into marriage with Camila Alves.

The couple met in 2006 and welcomed their first child, Levi, 14, in 2008, and their daughter, Vida, 13, in 2010, without being married.

Matthew and Camila exchanged vows in 2012 at their Austin, Texas, property. In an interview with GQ Magazine in 2014, the "Dallas Buyers Club" star said, "I had to get to the point where I saw [marriage] as more than just the thing to do."

He admitted it took him awhile to pop the question.

"Some of it had to do with her putting it on me," McConaughey told the outlet at the time. "It took her going, 'C’mon, Big Boy, Mr. Easygoing-We’ll-Get-to-It-When-We-Get-to-It. Either s--- or get off the pot.'

"I wanted to really want to. You know, I didn’t want it to be a destination; the fun is that we’re on the adventure together."

The couple welcomed their youngest child, Livingston, 10, shortly after tying the knot in December 2012. In 2020, the actor spoke to People magazine on the impact that fatherhood has had on him.

"The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father," he told the outlet. "And it's remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. ... I can't think of anything being more important."

Benji Madden

Benji Madden previously shared that his relationship with Cameron Diaz had an impact on his music career.

The Good Charlotte band member, 44, spoke to People magazine in 2014 about his budding relationship with the actress.

"I'm really happy right now," he told the outlet before sharing Diaz's positive impact on his career. "It's the same for any man, no matter what they do. It drives you," he continued.

The couple tied the knot in the backyard of their Beverly Hills home in 2015.

At the "In Goop Health" wellness summit in 2017, Diaz revealed why she waited until she was 42 to get married.

"I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband," she said at the time. "I had boyfriends before, and there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends."

She explained at the Gwyneth Paltrow panel what made Madden different from her past relationships.

"He's just my partner in life, in everything," Diaz explained. "I've never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and to really explore myself. My husband has been able to show me what it's like to … be an equal. And I've learned so much from him. I look at him every day, and he inspires me. I feel so lucky."