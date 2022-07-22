When did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get together? Inside the origins of their romance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been one of Hollywood's hottest power couples, not afraid to show public displays of affection and reveal the most personal details of their relationship. The pair met while filming on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass" while Fox was still married to actor Brian Austin Green.

Fox filed for divorce from Green in November 2020 – but said they had ended their relationship in 2019 – after being married for over a decade. Shortly after Fox appeared in MGK's music video "Bloody Valentine," the stars went public with their relationship in June 2020, although it was reported they had begun seeing each other not long after meeting on the film set.

On January 11, 2022, after almost two years of dating, MGK proposed to Fox in Puerto Rico, capturing the moment with his phone set against a cup. They "drank each other's blood" after the proposal.

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time," Fox said in a post on social media. "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

How did Machine Gun Kelly become famous?

Born as Colson Baker, Machine Gun Kelly made a name for himself as a rapper from Cleveland, Ohio. From 2006-2010, he released several mix tapes to gain mainstream recognition, including "Stamp of Approval," "Homecoming," "100 Words and Running, and "Lace Up." After performing at the Apollo Theater, Kelly signed with Bad Boy records in 2011, allowing him to collaborate with Wiz Khalifia and French Montana.

However, his beef with legendary rapper Eminem in September 2018 shot his career to new heights. In September 2018, Kelly released the diss track "Rap Devil," calling out Eminem over their personal and professional disagreements. The song has accumulated over 350,000,000 views and led to Eminem responding with his song called "Killshot."

Why are MGK and Fox not married yet?

Fox and Kelly have not officially tied the knot, but that hasn't stopped the rapper from referring to her as his wife. During the red carpet premiere of his new Hulu documentary, "Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink," MGK told the press he calls Fox his wife out of respect.

"I think when I speak about terminology — it never felt like my girlfriend," he said to Entertainment Tonight. "It feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship."

Fox agreed and said they haven't married due to complications with their schedule and plan to do so when the time is right, adding, "He's on tour this year, when it needs to happen, the universe will open up and give us the space to do that."

What movies is Megan Fox in?

Fox is well known for her successful and critically acclaimed acting and modeling career. She has starred in multiple Hollywood blockbuster films, including the live-action "Transformer" series with Shia LaBeouf in 2007 and its sequel in 2009. Moreover, Fox had a leading role in the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" film series reboot from 2014-2016.

