Megan Fox reveals she knew Machine Gun Kelly was her 'soul mate' the first time she looked in his eyes

Actress Megan Fox said she knew Machine Gun Kelly was her "soul mate" the moment she looked into his eyes for the first time.

"The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,'" Fox told the Washington Post in an interview published Friday.

Fox said she wasn't expecting to think, "'God, you are my soul mate,' instantly."

Fox previously referred to Machine Gun Kelly as her "twin flame" in the couple's first interview together.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said during the appearance on the "Give them LaLa … With Randall" podcast. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly began seeing each other while the two were filming for "Midnight in the Switchgrass." Fox, who was married to actor Brian Austin Green at the time, went on to file for divorce in November.

Fox isn't a stranger to relying on her gut feeling. The "Jennifer's Body" star told the Washington Post that she sometimes picks acting roles "based on feeling."

"Sometimes it's because I feel like where the movie is shooting is going to be significant to me for some reason, or something about it is going to be significant for my life," Fox said during the interview.