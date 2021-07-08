Megan Fox opens up about 'patriarchal,' 'misogynistic' treatment she suffered early in her career

Megan Fox is further opening up about the "patriarchal" and "misogynistic" treatment she experienced during her early career in show business.

The "Transformers" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" star was interviewed by The Washington Post about her past as well as her decision to speak out now about the negative experience she had. Specifically, she discussed a recently resurfaced interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2009 in which she described working on the set of Michael Bay’s "Bad Boys II" and being sexualized by the director.

Kimmel caught backlash last year for making light of the situation in the old clip. However, in her most recent interview, Fox explained that the interaction with Kimmel was par-for-the-course when it came to existing as a woman in Hollywood at the time.

"That was a microcosm of my whole life and whole interaction with Hollywood," she told the outlet. "It was just very dark."

Although Fox took to Instagram last year to clarify some of the details that the public was getting wrong about her Kimmel interview and her time working with Bay, she remains steadfast that it was indicative of her entire Hollywood experience.

"I was so lost and trying to understand, like, how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time?" Fox explained. "Because I had already been speaking out against it and everyone, including other women, received me in a very negative way for doing it."

Fox notes that her career took a dip after her initial rise to fame as a notorious sex symbol in movies like "Jennifer’s Body." However, despite her star being on the rise at the time, she said being known only for her looks led to a lack of confidence in her acting abilities that prevented her career from going beyond misogynistic stereotypes.

In the resurfaced clip, Fox, now 35, noted that she was just 15 when Bay attempted to sexualize her in a bikini and heels for the movie. Because she was underage and couldn’t sit at a bar at the time, Bay came up with a solution that she found unacceptable.

"[Bay's] solution to that problem was to then have me dancing under a waterfall getting soaking wet," said Fox to laughs from the crowd. "At 15, I was in 10th grade. That's sort of a microcosm of how Bay's mind works."

Kimmel responded: "Well that's really a microcosm of how all our minds work, but some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don't exist."