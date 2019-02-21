Eminem slams Netflix for canceling ‘The Punisher,' reignites Machine Gun Kelly feud

It appears that rapper Eminem was in a fighting mood Wednesday as he went after Netflix and, some hours later, reignited his feud with Machine Gun Kelly during a performance in Australia.

In a tweet, Eminem slammed Netflix for canceling the Marvel series “The Punisher” after two seasons, saying the streaming service was "blowing it."

EMINEM TAKES FRESH SHOTS AT TRUMP, PRESS IN SURPRISE ALBUM

The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, tweeted in all caps, “Dear Netflix, regarding your cancellation of ‘The Punisher,’ you are blowing it!! Sincerely, Marshall.”

The streaming service announced on Monday that it was canceling “The Punisher” and fellow Marvel series “Jessica Jones.” Besides “The Punisher” and “Jessica Jones,” Netflix has canceled every other Marvel series, including “Daredevil,” “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist.”

The third and final season of “Jessica Jones” will air on the streaming service later this year.

MARVEL’S ‘PUNISHER’ AND ‘JESSICA JONES’ CANCELED BY NETFLIX

Meanwhile, during a concert in Brisbane, Australia, on Wednesday, Eminem reignited his feud with Machine Gun Kelly. The two performers have been going after each other over the last few months through diss tracks and it appeared Eminem wasn't ready to let things fizzle out.

The audience asked Eminem to perform his hit song "Killshot," in which he goes after the Houston native.

However, Eminem said he would not perform it because he didn’t want to “give that [expletive] any more light,” XXL Magazine reported.

Machine Gun Kelly responded to Eminem on Twitter, saying he made the right decision not to play that "weak a-- song in concert."