Pat Sajak’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host Vanna White, daughter Maggie look to future after retirement news

Pat Sajak's "Wheel of Fortune" retirement announcement left fans of the long-running game show spinning.

As viewers look ahead to what's next for the show, his daughter, Maggie Sajak, has made a statement about the big news, giving a hint about what they can expect for the upcoming 41st season.

"It's so much fun working with my dad," Maggie wrote in a post she shared to her Instagram story. "And we're looking forward to even more fun in Season 41."

Pat's co-host, Vanna White, also shared words of encouragement tweeting, "When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!"

Maggie reposted the original statement from Pat, who has been hosting "Wheel of Fortune" since 1981.

"Well, the time has come," he wrote in a post that was shared across all the "Wheel of Fortune" social media accounts. "I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last."

He added, "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

While White has been Pat's co-host since 1982, Maggie has also teamed up with her dad in a couple different ways.

She worked as a social media correspondent for the show – a job she's held since 2021.

She also temporarily took over Vanna White's job of turning the letters for contestants in 2019 when Pat underwent emergency surgery for a blocked intestine, so White could host. Maggie did the same earlier this year when White was a contestant on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

Maggie's original appearance on the show was several years ago – she was just a toddler when Pat brought her onstage for the first time.

While Maggie has other career pursuits – in addition to doing social media work for "Wheel of Fortune," she's also a recent law school graduate – many fans are hoping that she could be transitioning to a bigger role on the show in the wake of Pat's retirement.

"Maggie you are the perfect new host to replace your dad," one of her followers told her.

Another wrote, "Already casting my vote for you to replace him, if you would be willing!"

In the past, others have expressed annoyance with the idea that Maggie could potentially take over for either White or her father.

After she made a brief appearance at the end of an episode last December, fans made observations like, "They are so grooming Maggie Sajak to take over for Vanna. Nepotism at its best!"

"Thought they could just slip her in," one person commented. "It would be great if someone else had the chance to prove themselves."

While no statement has been made about how the show will handle Pat's departure, it doesn't seem like a stretch to think that he would be delighted if Maggie did take over for him.

When she took over for White during "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," he was visibly emotional to share the stage with her, even telling the camera that he was going to cry.