‘Wheel of Fortune’ Vanna White’s recent ‘strange’ outfit slammed by fans: ‘Why would she agree to wear that’

Vanna White has worn more than 7,000 outfits on "Wheel of Fortune," but it's her latest ensemble that's causing a stir.

The game show hostess stepped out on Wednesday night's show in a hot pink, asymmetrical dress with black pants underneath.

The 65-year-old’s bold look took social media by storm as she received quite a bit of criticism over her style, with some fans calling her outfit "strange."

A LOOK BACK AT VANNA WHITE'S 40 YEARS ON 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE': GAMES, FASHION AND 'VANNAMANIA'

"Vanna White’s stylist needs a day off…" one user tweeted.

Another wrote, "Today Vanna White’s outfit did what no outfit should do unless it’s a costume party. So many misses lately."

Another questioned, "Why would she agree to wear that," adding a throwing-up emoji.

Others, however, took a liking to her fashion choice and ignored the haters.

HOW MANY DRESSES DOES VANNA WHITE OWN? INSIDE THE 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CO-HOST'S WARDROBE

"Vanna White in her Marvel superhero outfit tonight," one tweet read.

"#vannawhite looking real sharp on @WheelofFortune tonight!!! Where are you going Vanna!!! #lovingthe outfit," another added.

More fans called White’s unique outfit "funky and cool," and one Twitter user questioned why the game show hostess was being criticized in the first place.

"What’s the big deal, she looks great in this dress. Give her a break. Keep on keeping on girl!!"

Last month, White admitted she doesn’t care for every piece of clothing she's worn on "Wheel of Fortune."

"I don't love every outfit I wear because I feel like there's so many millions of people that are watching and have different tastes, and I'm trying to please everybody," the co-host shared with People magazine.

She added that she tries to be "versatile," because viewers could be fans of her look.

White has co-hosted "Wheel of Fortune" with Pat Sajak since 1982.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Over the past four decades, she revealed, she has never been allowed to keep any of her game show outfits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What happens is the designers send their clothes to the studio, I wear them, and then they take them back because most of them are samples," she told the outlet. White noted that the shoes and accessories she wears are her own.

In September 2021, Sajak, 76, revealed he and White were "closer to the end than the beginning" of hosting the game show. White is having a harder time saying goodbye. She revealed to People magazine that it will be "depressing" stepping away from her co-hosting role.