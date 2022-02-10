'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak jokingly walks off set after unprecedented grand prize win

Just when "Wheel of Fortune" fans thought they’d seen everything, the show shocked them again with an unprecedented third grand prize bonus round win in one week.

For the third day in a row, the contestant who made it to the game show’s bonus round managed to not only solve the puzzle but earn the top prize of $100,000, something that has never been done in the show’s nearly 40-year history. Not only has the grand prize payout not been given out more than once in a single week, but this latest streak also happened on back-to-back days.

After Tuesday’s surprising second win in a row, Yahoo Entertainment reports that Sajak opened the show by joking about how much money had been given away in just the past 48 hours.

"Monday we gave away $100,000 in the Bonus Round," the host said. "Yesterday we gave away $100,000 in the Bonus Round. So because of budgetary considerations, rather than cash, we're playing for luncheon meats tonight."

Contestant Bree Yokouchi managed to solve the last puzzle, which read "just you wait," prompting Sajak to open the envelope and reveal for a third time this week that the confetti cannons were about to go off.

"Who is booking my trip to Vegas?" he said before jokingly walking off the set in frustration.

Sajak unpacked the historic "Wheel of Fortune" moment in a conversation with his daughter, Maggie, that they posted on Twitter as part of an ongoing series in which he video chats with her from school.

"I’m running out of words to describe my reactions. ‘Stunned,’ ‘surprised’ I don’t know anymore. It’s all inadequate," he added.

Yokouchi’s win comes after contestant Lisa Kramer took home the grand prize on Monday, earning a total of $116,700 in winnings. On Tuesday’s episode, contestant Mark Baer made the historic feat of earning the $100,000 grand prize Tuesday, with a winnings total of $126,550.

Sajak noted in his conversation with his daughter that there are no rules against someone winning the $100,000 grand prize for a fourth night in a row, no matter what kind of strain it may put on the show’s wallet. However, he made sure to note how incredibly unlikely the odds are.