'Wheel of Fortune' fans believe they spotted a spelling error related to rapper Yung Joc

"Wheel of Fortune" fans think a contestant on Monday’s episode deserves a second chance after the show seemingly misspelled the name of rapper Yung Joc.

It’s rare that a show as well-known for its use of the written word as "Wheel of Fortune" would contain a gaffe as simple as a spelling error. However, that’s exactly what many fans believe happened Monday when constant Kennise Miller was competing in the Bonus Round puzzle.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the contestant stepped up to try and solve a puzzle under the category of "person." In the end, she only got two of the nine letters and was not able to venture the correct guess of "Young Jock." However, many fans of the show believe she deserves a second chance, arguing that the show merely misspelled the name of rapper "Yung Joc," best known for his 2006 hit single "It’s Goin’ Down."

Meanwhile, some noted that, even if the puzzle wasn’t attempting to name the artist, "Young Jock" is a bit of a vague, big swing for something that’s supposed to be a specific "person."

Representatives for "Wheel of Fortune" did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, that hasn’t stopped a myriad of viewers who believe Yung Joc’s name was misspelled from calling on the show to give Miller another chance.

"So I’m watching Wheel Of Fortune and the bonus puzzle was Young Jock that the lady couldn’t solve. If only it was spelled Yung Joc she would’ve got it," one viewer wrote.

"I don't think I'm having a fever dream, which means the Wheel of Fortune final puzzle was PERSON and the answer was ‘Young Jock’ Not Yung Joc. YOUNG. JOCK," another added.

"Just came here to say if they were talking about the rapper they need to give the contestant another chance because it’s Yung Joc! @WheelofFortune," a third wrote.

"@WheelofFortune you all cheated tonight bonus round contestants. His name is "Yung Joc" not "Young Jock". C'mon guys!" someone else wrote.

"@WheelofFortune It’s Yung Joc not Young Jock. She should have another shot. Why in the world would you even use the name and not research?" another added.

Fortunately for her, even after losing the Bonus Round, Miller still walked away with $28,200 and a trip to Maui.

Although he didn’t fully respond to the controversy. Yung Joc took to his Instagram Story to share a pair of videos of the reveal on Monday’s episode along with fans calling out the fact that his name is stylized without the "o" or the "k."