'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak receives condolences after announcing heartbreaking news on-air

"Wheel of Fortune" fans showed their support for host Pat Sajak after he revealed his longtime family dog, Stella, died recently.

The host, who is rarely shy about sharing personal news with fans of the beloved and long-running game show, concluded Monday’s broadcast by revealing that his family had to say "goodbye" to their pet after 12 years together.

As the credits rolled, Sajak, as he always does, engaged in some banter with co-host Vanna White, revealing that they both decided to name their respective pets Stella.

"You and I have a lot of things in common," Sajak began. "We both have 2 kids, we both have the same unusual blood type, but the weirdest of all, we independently, without anyone knowing it, we both named our pets the same name."

Sajak then noted that White has a cat while he "had" a dog.

"I use the past tense because we recently had to say goodbye to Stella," he revealed.

"It was a very sad time for the Sajak family," he added. "But we wanted to salute Stella by showing you happier days."

With that, the host shared a pair of photos of the dog. One depicted her playing with him in the snow next to a ceramic dalmatian and the other was a portrait of Sajak sitting in a chair with Stella loyally sitting by his side.

"We’re going to miss her, she was a good friend," the host concluded.

It didn’t take long for fans to notice the heartbreaking on-air moment and take to Twitter to share their thoughts and condolences.

"So sad to hear about the passing of Pat’s dog Stella. My condolences are with you, Pat! #WheelOfFortune," one user wrote.

"Um woah my dog just passed away Friday & tonight Pat’s talking about his recently deceased dog too? (Recently as of whatever this episode was taped.) Freaky! #WheelOfFortune," another wrote.

"Pat Sajak paying tribute to his dead dog at the end of Wheel of Fortune before The Bachelorette starts, off to a rough start #BachelorNation," another who caught the end of the show wrote.

This is the second personal message the 74-year-old TV host has shared on the show in the last week. Days ago, Sajak took time out of the show to congratulate his son, Patrick, on graduating from medical school.

"Well he's made it through medical school, and he is now officially Dr. Sajak, and we're all thrilled," the host announced at the time. "The only troubling part is he insists that I call him ‘Dr. Sajak.’"