'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak issues heartfelt personal message after son graduates medical school

" Wheel of Fortune " host Pat Sajak shared a personal milestone about his son earlier this week on the show.

Sajak is father to two children, son Patrick, 30, and daughter Margaret, 26, whom he shares with his wife, Lesly Brown-Sajak. The 74-year-old host and TV personality took time out of Monday’s episode to banter with co-host Vanna White about his son graduating from medical school and now officially being a doctor.

"Do you mind if I do a little parental bragging here?" Pat asked his co-host at the conclusion of the night. "So you know my son, Patrick, you've known him all his life. Well he's made it through medical school, and he is now officially Dr. Sajak, and we're all thrilled."

The host then joked about his son’s new title, cheekily saying that being a doctor has already gone to Patrick’s head.

"The only troubling part is he insists that I call him ‘Dr. Sajak,’" the host said with a laugh.

He continued: "No, Lesly and I couldn’t be prouder. I tried to get him into geriatrics but he refused, but that’s a personal thing."

Sajak ended the heartfelt moment by getting serious and turning directly to the camera to congratulate his son directly.

He wasn’t the only member of the Sajak household to praise Patrick on a successful stint in medical school. Margaret shared a photo of her embracing her older brother on Instagram along with a caption highlighting his accomplishment.

"My big brother officially became a doctor today, and I am the MOST proud. Congrats @patricksajak, MD!!!" she wrote along with the image .

