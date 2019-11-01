Alex Trebek joins Pat Sajak, Vanna White to honor game show producer at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek joined "Wheel of Fortune" hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday to celebrate the unveiling of a star honoring producer Harry Friedman.

"I hosted my first television quiz show in 1964 and over the past 55 years there have been many other game shows and quiz shows that I have had the pleasure of hosting," Trebek said, according to Variety.

He continued: "It has also been my honor to work with some of the brightest minds in television daytime: Mark Goodson, Merrill Heater, and I would put Harry Friedman in that company as well. He's always pushing the envelope, he's very imaginative, he works hard to stay ahead of the game."

Friedman first became a producer for "Fortune" in 1995, then took the same role on "Jeopardy!" in 1997. He has been an executive producer on both shows since 1999.

"To me when you are working in this industry when you have the professional relationship and the personal relationship also, it doesn't get much better than that," Trebek concluded. "So I am delighted to be with all of you today who share with you our good wishes to a man who deserves it, Harry Friedman, thank you."

The appearance comes just days after Trebek appeared in a public service announcement about pancreatic cancer.

"I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer,” he said in the minute-long video. “Other common symptoms can include mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new on-set diabetes and the yellowing of the skin or eyes.”

Trebek also recently said that his battle with pancreatic cancer could lead to him leaving "Jeopardy!" which he has hosted since 1984.

“I’m sure there are observant members of the television audience that notice also, but they’re forgiving,” Trebek told CTV. “But there will come a point when they will no longer be able to say, ‘It’s OK.'"