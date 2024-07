Ryan Seacrest shared a behind the scenes look at his first day on the set of "Wheel of Fortune."

Seacrest, 49, took over for Pat Sajak, who hosted the iconic game show for over four decades.

"A glimpse of my first day at @wheeloffortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement!" Seacrest captioned a video shared on social media.

The TV personality held up a "Wild" card as he took a first day selfie.

"My heart's pounding. I'm so excited," Seacrest admitted. Later in the video he revealed, "You know, I could not sleep last night, I was so excited. I slept OK but still very excited for the alarm to go off."

The TV personality noted that the wheel is actually "smaller than you think," before joking, "as am I."

At one point, Seacrest stood next to a cardboard cutout of Sajak and said, "Who's taller?"

"He is," he answered for the audience. "Shocker."

Sajak officially handed over the hosting reins to Seacrest in June.

"Well, this is it, Ryan," Sajak told the new host in a promo video shared by "Wheel of Fortune."

"I think what you're going to enjoy most is meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home," Sajak shared with Seacrest.

"Wheel of Fortune" announced Seacrest would take over for Sajak in June 2023 following the host's retirement.

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in the statement obtained by Fox News Digital at the time. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna (White) on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

"Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

In his statement, Seacrest noted the new hosting gig came as a "full circle moment" and revealed Vanna White would continue on the show.

"Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity," he explained. "I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

Sajak's final episode aired June 7, almost a year after he announced on June 12, 2023, he was leaving the game show. The legendary host will return to "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" on Oct. 7 in his final farewell.

Sajak's next career endeavor will be a role in the play "Prescription: Murder," which will run from July 31, 2025, to Aug. 10, 2025.

Sajak will play a psychiatrist who plots with his mistress to murder his wife and then is pursued relentlessly by an unassuming LAPD lieutenant, who will be played by Hawaii news anchor Joe Moore at the Hawaii Theatre Center in Honolulu.