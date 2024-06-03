'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak shares reason behind his decision to retire from game show

Pat Sajak knows when it is time to say goodbye.

Sajak, 77, has been hosting "Wheel of Fortune" for over 40 years, and while he originally announced his retirement from the gig last summer, he is currently in his final week of shows. Speaking with his daughter, Maggie Sajak, he explained why he decided that now is the time to move on.

In the conversation, which aired on "Good Morning America," Maggie asked him the big question, and he answered, "I've always said this to you, you've heard me say this dozens of times, I'd rather leave a couple of years too early than a couple of years too late."

He continued, "Could I still do it? Yeah, I think I could for a while. There's also some other things in life that we'd like to do, and I'm enjoying this last year. It's been a great 40 years, and I'm looking forward to whatever's ahead."

After it was noted that he was open to working on new projects, Pat told Maggie, "I'm perfectly happy if it just means that I'll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren – hint, hint, hint, no pressure."

Sajak has two children, Maggie and a son named Patrick. Maggie recently graduated from law school and also works as a social media correspondent for "Wheel of Fortune," while Patrick is a doctor. Neither have children of their own.

When Maggie asked him how he felt about going into his last week of the show, he answered, "Surprisingly OK."

"You know, this was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago," he pointed out, "so I've had time to sort of get used to it, and it's been a little bit wistful and all that, but I'm enjoying it and taking it in and reflecting on a great run."

He added, "I do know that somewhere along the line we became more than a popular show, we became part of the popular culture, and more importantly, we became part of people's lives. And that's been awfully gratifying."

"This show means the world to us," Maggie told him, getting emotional. "It's been such a gift. You've made what could have just been Hangman into a cultural phenomenon. So thank you for these amazing 40-plus years."

He paused the interview to give her a hug.

After more than four decades as host, Sajak's final episode will air on Friday, June 7. The farewell episode was taped in April.

In June 2023, he announced he was exiting the show.

"Well, the time has come," he wrote in a statement. "I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)."

Weeks later, Ryan Seacrest was officially named as his replacement, but judging from several comments on social media, fans believe the job should have gone to Maggie.

In September 2022, Sajak surpassed Bob Barker, former host of "The Price Is Right," as the longest-running host of any game show, having led the show for 40 years.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.